Huddersfield Town in contract talks with Jonathan Hogg with trio to leave - and contracted players made available for transfer
Meanwhile, the club have also revealed that a number of unnamed contracted players beyond this season have also been made available for transfer and discussions with their representatives have already taken place.
Hogg, who joined Town in the summer of 2013 from Watford and has been a stalwart during a momentous time in the club's history, is out of contract next month.
Rhodes, who has scored 97 goals in all competitions in two spells at the club, will leave at the, having spent last season on loan at Blackpool.
Japanese international Nakayama, injured in February, will also depart at the end of his current deal alongside Conor Mahoney, who spent last season on loan at Gillingham.
Aaron Rowe also leaves alongside Diarra at the conclusion of their deals shortly. Because he arrived as a teenager, Town will receive training compensation for the attacking midfielder.
