Huddersfield Town interim boss Jon Worthington fronts up as angry supporters take aim at Terriers amid troubled week for League One club

A SEASON which has not gone in the way that anyone of a Huddersfield Town persuasion envisaged back in August is starting to show signs of becoming toxic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With seven games to go, Town may be just two points adrift of the side currently occupying the final League One play-off place in Bolton Wanderers, but the mood music, certainly among their increasingly agitated support base - is distinctly unharmonious.

A difficult week was compounded by events at Lincoln City on Tuesday night, which left interim head coach Jon Worthington picking up the pieces metaphorically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town’s performance in a 1-0 defeat did not plumb the depths like Saturday’s dreadful 4-0 reverse at Charlton Athletic, but it still drew withering criticism from their disgruntled 962 followers at the final whistle.

Interim Huddersfield Town head coach Jon Worthington. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Jeers arrived followed by a damning chorus of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’ following a display which saw Town boast 64.2 per cent possession, but fail to muster a single effort on target against the mid-table Imps.

The second half also saw several chants from the visitors enclosure at the LNER Stadium aimed towards sporting director Mark Cartwright, with fans venting their spleen in his direction.

It's an undeniably tough time for the players and the club, recently criticised for a hike in season tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week also saw Town post a £15m loss for the past financial year, while injured striker Dion Charles had to apologise to the club after being pictured in the away end attending former club Bolton's game at Blackpool last weekend.

Dion Charles has apologised to Huddersfield after being spotted in Bolton's away end against Blackpool on Saturday.

For a young manager such as Worthington, there has been a fair bit to contend with as he seeks to instigate a much-needed positive end to a rough week at home to Mansfield Town on Saturday.

On whether the boos hurt on Tuesday night, Worthington, a former Town favourite as a player, acknowledged: "Absolutely. Nobody, whether you are a coach or a player, wants to hear the fans say that towards the players.

"But I have got ultimate respect for the Huddersfield Town fans and that's why I stood there and still clapped them because they have come out and we have not got the result they have wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All I can say is that I will continue to try our absolute hardest to turn it around.

"We are at the results end (of the season) and need results and have not got one. That’s my job as well, to lift, drive and push them (players) l and I won't be giving up.

"We have to regroup and go again and that's what I will be doing.”

While Town’s players and management must close ranks in the second half of this week, finding a response to a worrying run of form - notwithstanding an emphatic win over a desperately poor Crawley side - is imperative if the Terriers are to revitalise their season in the nick of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Christmas, Town have won just five times in 18 matches and have struggled for attacking rhythm for most of the season, in truth.

Worthington added: "We talk about courage and being brave on the ball and that's what I am working to transmit to the players.