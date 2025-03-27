Huddersfield Town interim boss Jon Worthington makes Charlton Athletic vow plus his confidence regarding Joe Taylor and Tawanda Chirewa

MUCH like the first away game of Jon Worthington’s maiden stint in interim charge at Huddersfield Town in the winter of 2024, the opening road trip of his second spell at the helm looks a daunting proposition.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, it takes a lot to intimidate the gritty Yorkshireman.

In his four-game period in the Terriers’ dug-out almost 14 months ago, it was his sole match away from the John Smith’s Stadium which revealed most about Worthington’s world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against a Southampton side who had not seen their colours lowered in 22 matches and were impregnable at their St Mary’s citadel - an unbeaten 11-match sequence had yielded 10 wins with a number of visiting sides blown away - lowly Town gave the Saints an almighty Championship scare.

Huddersfield Town interim manager Jon Worthington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Worthington’s Town pressed their promotion-chasing opponents close to their own goal and refused to sit back. The idea was to get the Terriers’ more offensively-minded players as high up the pitch as possible.

Yes, the Terriers were eventually beaten 5-3. But they secured a moral victory and Worthington's players bought into it and looked liberated.

Which brings up to the present and next opponents Charlton, who boast a seven-match winning streak on home soil and run of nine victories in their last 10 matches at a decidedly happy Valley. Only Birmingham and Wexham have picked up more points this season than the Addicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Southampton read Charlton. Equally, Worthington is conscious that Town, who currently occupy the final play-off place, need more than moral victories.

Joe Taylor. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

He said: “Yes, respect the opposition 100 per cent. But it is about us and how we effect the game.

“My mentality going into any football game and especially in this league is ‘we’re going to win’ and that is what the team is set up to do.

“These are the games I really enjoy and relish and I am sure the players do as well. They are games to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bigger the challenge, the better for this group of players.”

After a dream 5-1 victory in the maiden match of Worthington’s second coming against chastened Crawley, you would have forgiven him for wanting the games to come thick and fast. Instead, he sensibly sees the bigger picture.

Extra time on the Canalside training ground has been utilised to develop team connections and put Worthington’s imprint on things from a tactical perspective.

Bonds have been forged, while allowing the players a couple of days off last weekend to mentally refresh ahead of an intense finish to the season which will hopefully end in late May as opposed to early May has also had its uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allied to allowing extra time for a number of absent players to work on their fitness ahead of returning to the fray. Worthington is not one for naming names, but Town supporters can expect some ‘positive’ developments in that regard this weekend.

Worthington added: “Yes, there’s the physical work, but it's the mental side of it as well and having a little breather in this period ahead of the rigorous games programme we have got coming up.

"I think we are in a good place now collectively and raring to go for this run. I am really looking forward to it.”

For the likes of marquee winter window recruit Joe Taylor - only recently back from a significant injury and still assimilating at the club following his arrival in mid-January - the extra time should also prove invaluable ahead of the run home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthington continued: "I think he can play a big part. He’s a talented player. We have seen that in snapshots and this period has been good for him as well to get more time on the grass and getting even sharper. And I am sure there's even more to come from him. I am excited to see what he can do and really enjoy working with him.

"Ultimately, we have some talented footballers. It’s getting them in the right areas of the pitch where they can have the most impact and that is what we will continue to do and work on. I am sure they can have a massive impact. There is a real enthusiasm and energy on the training pitch, which is how I like it because then it transfers into the games as well.

"Getting that connection with the players and seeing them at close quarters on a regular basis without the distractions of the games has been just as important as anything else.”

Northern Ireland duo Brodie Spencer and Callum Marshall were back in training on Wednesday afternoon, while a notable international break saw loanee Tawanda Chirewa net a shock late leveller for Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifier in Nigeria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad