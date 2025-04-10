Huddersfield Town interim boss Jon Worthington makes pledge as troubled League One side aim to keep season alive

JON WORTHINGTON insists Huddersfield Town will not be throwing in the towel regarding their League One play-off hopes - despite suffering a blow in the home loss to Wycombe.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since beating the Chairboys in the reverse fixture in Buckinghamshire in early January - when they harboured very real top-two ambitions - Town’s form has nosedived badly and they find themselves four points adrift of sixth-placed Reading with five games to play.

Interim boss Worthington, whose eighth-placed side visit lowly Burton this weekend, said: "The games and points are running out, but we will keep fighting until the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s no doubting that and that won’t change and we will go and attack the game on Saturday.

Huddersfield's interim manager Jon Worthington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I have seen a lot of positives in the (Wycombe) game and from players. I know the group and am starting to understand the group a lot more and there’s good characters in there and they will push right to the end.

"I don’t think you enjoy losing games, but I am enjoying the process of it (management) and challenge. But you cannot enjoy it if you are losing.”

Town failed to find the net for the seventh time in nine matches on home soil in 2025 and much of the drop off in form - six wins in their last 20 games regardless of venue - has been down to a lack of attacking potency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthington, whose side’s best chances fell to midfielder Ben Wiles, added: "We could have been a little bit quicker going forward.