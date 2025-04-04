Huddersfield Town interim boss Jon Worthington retains focus as former Rotherham United manager and ex-Sheffield Wednesday player are linked to post
Academy boss Worthington was handed a 10-game window in charge for the rest of the regular season following the sacking of Michael Duff last month, but reports are suggesting that Town, who currently find themselves outside of the top six following back-to-back away losses at Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic, may change tack.
Two mooted candidates are former Rotherham United chief Paul Warne, available after leaving Derby County in February and Leicester City coach Brian Barry-Murphy, who formerly coached Manchester City elite development squad and managed Rochdale. He is an ex-Sheffield Wednesday player.
Worthington, speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game with Mansfield Town, said: "All my focus is on the next game and I don’t look any further beyond that.
"Regardless of 10 games or anything else, I have just treated each game on its own merit and looked to each game as it comes and that’s what I will continue to do.
"My stance has never changed. I was asked to come in and help and that’s what I am doing everything possible to do and nothing will change from that, regardless of whatever happens at the end of the season.
"The facts have always been the same for me.”
Worthington has confirmed that Northern Ireland international defender Brodie Spencer is missing for this weekend’s game, but says that a couple of unnamed players could be back in the fray following injury.
A host of players have been on the sidelines for Town is recent weeks including Tom Lees, Nigel Lonwik, Herbie Kane and Mickel Miller.
"Brodie Spencer is out with a hamstring injury and we are not sure of the extent of that, but hat’s obviously why he missed the game on Tuesday,” Worthingon added.
"We are hopeful more potential additions to the squad this weekend and hoping that come through unscathed from training.
"The more players back, the better and the more challenges for people in the squad and competition for places. That’s what it should be and healthy.”
