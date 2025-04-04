Huddersfield Town interim boss Jon Worthington retains focus as former Rotherham United manager and ex-Sheffield Wednesday player are linked to post

Huddersfield's interim manager Jon Worthington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

HUDDERSFIELD Town interim head coach Jon Worthington says he is retaining all his focus on Saturday’s home game with Mansfield Town amid national reports that the League One club could opt to move for a new permanent boss earlier than expected before the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy boss Worthington was handed a 10-game window in charge for the rest of the regular season following the sacking of Michael Duff last month, but reports are suggesting that Town, who currently find themselves outside of the top six following back-to-back away losses at Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic, may change tack.

Two mooted candidates are former Rotherham United chief Paul Warne, available after leaving Derby County in February and Leicester City coach Brian Barry-Murphy, who formerly coached Manchester City elite development squad and managed Rochdale. He is an ex-Sheffield Wednesday player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthington, speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game with Mansfield Town, said: "All my focus is on the next game and I don’t look any further beyond that.

Barnsley's Stephen Humphrys takes on Huddersfield's Brodie Spencer in the League One derby earlier this year. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Regardless of 10 games or anything else, I have just treated each game on its own merit and looked to each game as it comes and that’s what I will continue to do.

"My stance has never changed. I was asked to come in and help and that’s what I am doing everything possible to do and nothing will change from that, regardless of whatever happens at the end of the season.

"The facts have always been the same for me.”

Worthington has confirmed that Northern Ireland international defender Brodie Spencer is missing for this weekend’s game, but says that a couple of unnamed players could be back in the fray following injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of players have been on the sidelines for Town is recent weeks including Tom Lees, Nigel Lonwik, Herbie Kane and Mickel Miller.

"Brodie Spencer is out with a hamstring injury and we are not sure of the extent of that, but hat’s obviously why he missed the game on Tuesday,” Worthingon added.

"We are hopeful more potential additions to the squad this weekend and hoping that come through unscathed from training.