HUDDERSFIELD TOWN interim head coach Narcis Pelach has allayed fears that key defender Michal Helik could be out for a significant spell of the remainder of a key run-in for the relegation-threatened Terriers.

The Polish international missed the midweek trip to Blackpool after being taken off late on in last Saturday's Championship draw against QPR with a knee issue.

Pelach, who takes interim charge of managerless Town in Saturday's six-pointer at fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic after the sacking of Mark Fotheringham, says the centre-half should be back in the fray in a few weeks.

The Spaniard, who managed Town in a caretaker capacity for the game against Cardiff back in the autumn following Danny Schofield's dismissal, said:

Michal Helik celebrates heading in Huddersfield's goal in last month's game at Hull. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Michael is a massive player for us. It is a good surprise. I knew him from his last experiences, but the level that Helik is showing this season is amazing.

"He is a great lad and very good football player and has even more things to give.

"He is not too bad and I think in recent weeks, he is to come back.”

Danny Ward (hamstring) is also likely to be available next month, while Duane Holmes (calf) will be out for a month after picking up the injury in the game at Coventry City at the end of January.

Pelach added: "Danny Ward is not too bad and in the next weeks, they are going to come back after hamstring and knee problems. Then we have Duane Holmes out and that is maybe going to be a month with a calf problem.

"They are helping as well and are in our meetings and want to come to the games and they are there for us as well. Because it is not players who are playing in the team, but the whole team now.

