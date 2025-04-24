Huddersfield Town interim chief Jon Worthington confirms season is over for three more Terriers players amid injury-ravaged League One campaign

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN interim head coach Jon Worthington has confirmed that centre-half Radinio Balker and wing-backs Ruben Roosken and Mickel Miller will miss the club’s final two League One games of the season due to injury issues.

Roosken and Miller featured in last Friday’s home loss to Cambridge United, which officially ended the club’s hopes of finishing in the top six.

They missed the Easter Monday reverse to Stockport County alongside injury-hit defender Balker, who picked up an ankle problem against the U’s after coming on as a substitute.

Worthington, who takes charge of Town for a penultimate time in the club’s final game of the season at Exeter City on Saturday – he returns to his former role with the academy at the end of the season - said: "All three are out for the rest of the season.

Huddersfield Town interim manager Jon Worthington. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Mickel and Ruben are hamstring injuries and Radinio is an ankle injury.”

Meanwhile, Worthington has paid tribute to goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, who will retire at the end of 2024-25 following a 17-year professional playing career.

Town signed the ex-Blackpool and Preston custodian on a two-year deal in the summer of 2023 after he was released by the Seasiders after making 114 appearances in three and a half years.

The Welshman, 34, also represented a number of other clubs, including Preston, Wrexham, Fleetwood, Cambridge and Hibs in his playing career.

Chris Maxwell.

He featured 14 times for Town in an injury-disrupted spell.

"Chris has a great career and is a great guy and I really wish him all the best with his future,” Worthington added.