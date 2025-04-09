Huddersfield Town interim head coach Jon Worthington defends side's attacking performance following League One play-off blow versus Wycombe

HUDDERSFIELD Town interim head coach Jonathan Worthington defended his side’s ‘front foot’ performance after criticism of a lack of attacking punch in their League One home loss to promotion-chasing Wycombe, with the gap between the Terriers and the top six having now extended to four points with five games to play.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town lost for the third time in five matches under Worthington, with the only goal of the game at the John Smith’s Stadium coming on 63 minutes when Richard Kone seized on Josh Ruffels' poor touch in the final third and played in Daniel Udoh to fire home.

Town had a chance in the first minute when Ben Wiles shot wide and he went close to levelling late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it ended in a loss for the hosts, who saw top-six rivals Reading win at Shrewsbury. They are four points behind the sixth-placed Royals, whose owner Dai Yongge was recently given more time to sell the club by the English Football League to April 22. Sanctions could apply if he doesn’t.

Huddersfield Town interim manager Jon Worthington. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Worthington, whose side saw White Rose rivals Rotherham United do them a favour by beating Bolton, said: “I saw us dominate large spells of the game and I saw a game where football is about moments and if we score in the first minute, I think it looks completely different.

“I saw a group of players trying to implement ideas we are working on and trying to play forward and pass the ball and work opportunities. I thought Wycombe defended the box really well and moments didn’t quite go for us.

“I think ultimately we had Dion Charles (up front on his own), but we had Ruben Roosken really high and Lasse Sorensen had licence to really go and attack that space and almost attacking with five at times with Ben Wiles and Antony Evans attacking as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we were really on the front foot and it also allowed us to dominate the middle of the pitch as well, which I thought we did well.

Dion Charles.

“The team in my mind in terms of what we were getting out of them was to attack as much as possible, absolutely.

“The moments didn’t go for us and I feel for the lads in there. But we dust ourselves down and go again at the weekend.