Huddersfield Town issue 'significant fine' to ex-Bradford City loan striker Kian Harratt for hare coursing

Huddersfield Town have issued a “significant fine” to B Team striker Kian Harratt after he appeared in court charged with hare coursing last month.

The striker was found guilty by Beverley Magistrates Court while he and two other men were fined a total of £1,500. Following reports of hare coursing on farmland near Howden, on April 3, a vehicle was stopped, and the three men were dealt with by police for Game Act offences.

Harratt was playing on loan for Port Vale at the time of the offences and has previously had spells at Harrogate Town and Guiseley. He had joined Bradford on a season-long loan back in the summer but was sent back to his parent club at the beginning of this month.

A statement from Huddersfield Town read: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that B Team striker Kian Harratt has been subject to the Club’s disciplinary procedures following his recent court appearance and our subsequent internal investigation.

“Kian, who was found guilty of poaching by Beverley Magistrates Court in October 2022, has been issued with a significant fine by the Club, and will also take part in extensive educational and community work in due course.

“He has also shown genuine remorse for what he has done, and for bringing the Club’s name into disrepute. However, that in no way excuses him. Huddersfield Town has dealt with this matter with the utmost seriousness and cannot condone his actions. We are extremely disappointed to have one of our players conducting themselves in this manner away from the Club, as it sits in complete opposition with our morals.