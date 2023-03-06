SEVEN points adrift of fourth-from-bottom with 12 games in their Championship season to go and with just one win in 10 league outings in 2023, Huddersfield Town's safety mission is starting to look herculean.

Neil Warnock labels it as 'monumental'. Even for someone who possesses a strong survival instinct and has saved the likes of Rotherham United and Middlesbrough from tough situations in the past, this appears to be something else.

That was crystallised by an error-ridden, self-inflicted 4-0 home beating to play-off candidates Coventry City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a day which saw Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United pull further away from trouble with captain-for-the-day Jordan Hugill scoring the first two goals of his Millers career in the home victory over QPR, while lowly Cardiff beat Bristol City.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock, pictured in Saturday's game with Coventry City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Relegation-haunted Blackpool and Wigan Athletic also picked up points with Town now propping up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town chief Warnock, assigned with somehow lifting spirits ahead of the home encounter with Bristol City on Tuesday evening, said: "It's a monumental challenge.

"We have got to win on Tuesday really. There's no good saying it's not; it is an important game. We have got to regroup now and I don’t think you should ever give up.

"I don't think my lads will give up as I won't let them. But they have definitely got to brush up on elementary things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never been in one as bad as this, if I’m honest. I think it’s better that I’m here in the circumstances, I do, honestly.

"I think they will listen to me and I won’t let them just shut up shop.

“I think that we’ve got pride at stake now. You’ve got your pride as a player, you’ve got your pride in the jersey to be a Terrier and you’ve got to show the fans your pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were a lot of pluses until the (first) goal went in, but it just shows you the deflation. And then for the second goal to go in like that, that is schoolboy errors really.

“It’s one of those where you shake your head really as a manager and just think well, let’s get on with it now, we’ve got nothing to lose now.

“What we’ve got to do now is ruffle a few feathers and upset a few. There’s going to be a lot of people that we’re playing that need to win for one reason or another and we’ve got to put spanners in the wheels now and have a bit of pride.”

Many disgruntled Terriers supporters headed for the exits at the John Smith's Stadium after Coventry's third goal just before the hour mark and Warnock admitted that he could not blame them on a day when the home sections of the ground were pretty sparse by the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnock continued: "They were still good when they were here. You can't blame them for going at 3-0. I thought they were good. They could have really criticised the players, but they didn't.

"It was not a lack of effort. But when you concede goals like that, we've got a lot of young players in the team, really. We have not got a lot of leaders and it's difficult.