Huddersfield Town keeper and former Preston and Blackpool man announces retirement

HUDDERSFIELD Town goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has announced his retirement, bringing the curtain down on a 17-year professional playing career.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town signed the ex-Blackpool and Preston custodian on a two-year deal in the summer of 2023 after he was released by the Seasiders after making 114 appearances in three and a half years.

The Welshman, 34, also represented a number of other clubs, including Preston, Wrexham, Fleetwood, Cambridge and Hibs in his playing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He featured 14 times for Town in an injury-disrupted spell..

Chris Maxwell.

Discussing his retirement from playing, Maxwell commented: "This is not a decision I’ve taken lightly, and I’ve had to reluctantly come to terms with stepping away from the game I’ve loved all my life after seeking medical advice.

"I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved – living my dream and being part of some fantastic moments throughout my career.

"I want to thank everyone at Huddersfield Town for their support during my time here. It’s a special club with great people, and I sincerely hope the team earns promotion back to the Championship next season – where it belongs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While my playing career is ending, my passion for football remains. I’ve spent the last decade preparing for life after football, completing a Master’s in Sports Directorship and currently working towards a PhD focused on leadership and culture in the game.

"I’m excited for what lies ahead and for the chance to continue contributing to the sport in new ways.

"Football has been my dream for as long as I can remember.

"To have lived that dream – from coming through at Wrexham, to promotions with Fleetwood Town and Blackpool, where I had the honour of captaining the side, and earning a place in the Wales national squad – is something I’ll always be proud of.