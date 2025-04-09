Huddersfield Town keeper sees deal at League One club automatically extended
A year into agreeing to a two-year extension, this latest deal sees the Aussie add another 18 months to his stay in West Yorkshire after hitting certain criteria.
Chapman has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers so far in 2024-25, keeping nine clean sheets in an impressive run of form during that time.
He said: "This has been a really important season for me, so I’m delighted that my performances have seen my contract with the club extended.
"I’m always ready whenever the team needs me at first-team level, so for that to also see my run here continue means a lot.
“I’ve learned so much, growing as both a player and a person in the last six years, and that journey isn’t over.
"Working with goalkeepers of the level of Lee (Nicholls) and Maxi (Chris Maxwell) every day is a privilege, and I wouldn’t have played the way I was able to earlier this season without the time and hard work of so many people at the club.
"Moving from Sydney at a young age, Huddersfield became my home, and this town and club mean so much to me. I’m honoured to represent the club and our fans, and will keep working hard each day to keep improving and becoming a better goalkeeper.”
