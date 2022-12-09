Jon Russell will leave Huddersfield Town in January, with former Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi arriving.

Until coach Mark Fotheringham gets to a transfer window where he is determined to keep Etienne Camara but seemingly more open-minded about Jordan Rhodes leaving, reinforcements must come from within.

So he is delighted captain Jonathan Hogg and striker Tyreece Simpson are back in training ahead of Saturday's trip to Sheffield United.

Simpson joined in September from Ipswich Town for around £500,000 with a knee injury and missed the entire first part of the season, which ended in November for the World Cup.

SHUFFLING THE PACK: Huddersfeld Town coach Mark Fotheringham is planning changes in January

With their only other centre-forwards Rhodes and Danny Ward struggling for goals – three each in this season’s Championship – Huddersfield are bottom of the table.

Whether Hogg or Simpson can come back into a Yorkshire derby – the former last played on September 4 – remains to be seen but it is positive news.

"Hogg's spent the last two days back in full training and it's given the whole group an unbelievable lift," said Fotheringham.

"He's just a great player and a great boy. He's got an infectious personality and he brings real bite and determination to the group.

"Hoggy's our captain, our leader, and so influential. I'm so excited to have him back on the pitch.

"Tyreece has had a few days' training now, which has been great.

"He's got fantastic presence and a real physicality but he's a real good footballer as well. He looks like he knows exactly where the goal is.

"We have to be patient with these guys, they've been out for such a lengthy period they need time.”

On-loan Chelsea playmaker Tino Anjorin played on the Terriers’ mid-season training camp in Marbella, his first football for Fotheringham after contracting glandular fever.

Russell is no longer training with Huddersfield having been told he can find a new club in 2023.

The midfielder burst onto the scene in the second half of last season but has struggled to follow it up this, and has only made one start under Fotheringham.

"Jon's a great boy, a really likeable lad but he found it really hard after a slow start to the season probably missing the big-hitters like (Harry) Toffolo and Lewis O'Brien (both sold to Nottingham Forest in the summer) and Hogg beside him," argued Fotheringham.

"He's not been able to keep the consistency he had the previous season but this happens with young players. It doesn't mean he can't go anywhere else and improve.

"But I can only look at what's happening in the short period I've been here and all I can see is Camara playing like an animal at times – a big presence, big confidence."(Brahima) Diarra's running past three and four midfielders at a time. Midfielders in this league have probably never come across a player of that capability.

"If players are not performing or showing the intensity I need in training it's most likely they'll find themselves not in the matchday squad.

"I wish Jon all the best in his career and I hope he finds a really good solution for himself in January."

Camara has been linked to Premier League clubs in January and although tight resources mean Town may have to sell players to strengthen elsewhere, Fotheringham hopes the 19-year-old is not one.

Even with Simpson fit again, he was concerned enough about Town’s lack of forward options to take Kamberi on trial in Marbella, and has decided to sign him.

The 27-year-old had a low-key loan at Wednesday last season scoring four League One goals in 12 starts and 11 substitute appearances.

"Our strikers have been working ever so hard and they're bringing a lot more than just goals but they have to take accountability because they've not been scoring enough goals,” said Fotheringham. “There has been pressure put on them not only from the outside but also from us because we need them firing.

"We can't keep getting one-v-ones or good situations in the box where we're not taking our chances.

"Florian was with me in Karlsruhe. He came through the academy at Grasshopper and was a real big talent there as a young player, playing for the Swiss national team.

"He came over to work under Neil Lennon at Hibs and really exploded there for a season. He got a loan move to Rangers where he also did well in certain phases but it just didn't quite work out."

Kamberi’s arrival might lead Rhodes to move on.

"It doesn't surprise me Jordan's had interest because he knows what it's about in all the leagues," said his coach. "Clubs trying to get promotion from League One are looking for extra nous or experience.