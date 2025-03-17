Huddersfield Town lead Yorkshire Team of the Week as Sheffield United and Leeds United men also feature
No less than SEVEN clubs are included in our latest XI. And who is the gaffer?
Goalkeeper
Mark Travers (Middlesbrough)
Did more than anyone to earn Boro a point with his impressive performance at Luton.
Defence
Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)
Buccaneering display and got Leeds back into it at QPR.
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)
Showed his value to the Blades line-up with another consummate defensive showing on derby day.
Charlie Hughes (Hull City)
Showed his importance to the Tigers' cause with a resolute display at the Hawthorns.
Midfield
Richie Smallwood (Bradford City)
The Bantams’ best on a testing day against Tranmere.
Gave his all and got in the face of Sheffield United in a tireless showing at Hillsborough.
Ruben Roosken (Huddersfield Town)
Switched the left-side of midfield and had a barnstorming day against Crawley. Found the net and involved in four of Town’s five goals.
Attackers
Callum Marshall (Huddersfield Town)
Outstanding, insatiable stuff on Saturday. Found the net, having earlier hit the post in lead up to another as Town went nap.
Joe Taylor (Huddersfield Town)
Showed what Town have been missing in the centre-forward role. Netted for the first time at the John Smith’s Stadium. More please.
Willy Gnonto (Leeds United)
Made a huge difference in the number 10 role at Loftus Road and QPR struggled to cope with him. Key contribution.
Manager/head coach: Jon Worthington (Huddersfield Town)