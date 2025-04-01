Huddersfield Town: League One club post hefty £15m loss in latest set of financial accounts, but Kevin Nagle to continue to provide 'critical financial support'
The period runs to the year ending June 30, 2024, incorporating their Championship relegation season and the first 12 months under the stewardship of chairman and owner Kevin Nagle.
It compares with a loss of £6.4m in the previous financial year.
Speaking last week, Nagle - who has invested millions of pounds since taking over the club almost two years ago - revealed that the club were expecting to report a ‘substantial loss’ in their next set of yearly accounts, with the controversial decision to increase season ticket prices also implemented to help boost revenue streams.
Revenue for the year remained stable at £18.2m, compared to the previous year's figure of £18.1m and results also included profits from the disposal of player registrations of £4.4m, (2023: £8.9m).
Staff costs increased seven per cent to £23m.
TOWN FC LLC, the club’s ultimate parent company continued to provide operating cashflow to the club over the course of the year, with total injections of £16.9m being received.
Town Chief Financial Officer Ian Hopson commented: “The results highlight the challenges faced by the club in remaining competitive on the field, whilst also attempting to move to a more self-sustainable financial model that is focussed on driving new revenue opportunities.
"Owner and chairman Kevin Nagle continues to provide critical financial support throughout the 2024/25 campaign, for which everyone associated with the club is appreciative.”
Despite the Companies House website indicating that the accounts have been filed late, Town have stressed that everything has been completed in time and before the March 31 deadline and that the club will face zero repercussions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.