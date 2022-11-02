The Scottish Premiership club revealed that a clause in the loan deal with the Terriers meant the player could be sent back to his parent club early if he sustained a long-term injury.

The winger suffered a hamstring complaint against Hearts in September and will now remain in West Yorkshire after going back to his parent club for treatment.

A Motherwell statement read: “The club had agreed with the Terriers that should the winger sustain a longer-term injury during his stay at Fir Park, the agreement could be brought to a premature end.

“Regretfully, following his injury against Hearts last month, it is unlikely the Jamaican international would feature for the first team again until the end of the year.”

Aarons had signed on a season-long loan at Fir Park, but the clause was inserted after he made just one appearance for the Terriers in the previous season due to injury problems. He managed three substitute appearances for Motherwell this campaign.

The 26-year-old previously played eight games for the club on loan from Newcastle United in early 2020 before the pandemic cut short his spell.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said: “We are gutted for Rolando more than anything as he’s a very talented player who really wanted to be with us and help us.

“However, he has had such an unfortunate time with injuries throughout his career. One of his most consistent runs was when he was last with us, and we had hoped we could replicate that.