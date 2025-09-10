FOR Josh Feeney - an emerging young player at a Premier League club - moving out on loan and being taken outside of his comfort zone took on a whole new meaning early last year.

Then just 18, the England youth international defender moved to Spanish third-tier side Real Unión, a sister club of his parent club Aston Villa, at short notice - swapping the West Midlands for the Basque Country in the process.

Now part way through his season-long loan at Huddersfield Town, Feeney smiles at recalling memories of his time in Spain.

It was a life experience as well as a footballing one and he remains grateful for it. He possessed the tools to cope and not every teenager in his shoes would.

With Town manager Lee Grant being someone who prizes character and ‘good people’ alongside playing ability, Feeney’s experiences in Spain won’t have been lost upon him.

Feeney told The Yorkshire Post: "It was quite surprising. I didn't really expect it (moving to Spain).

"The gaffer at Villa pulled me into his office and the next thing I knew, I was on a flight to Spain.

"It was just one of those. I had to get used to it pretty quick.

"There was stuff like driving on the other side of the road and to get your meat from the supermarket, you had to speak to the butcher behind the counter and he didn't have a clue what I was saying unless I said it in Spanish.

"There were lots of things I learnt from it and I was really happy that I went in the end."

A chatty and likeable lad, Feeney, now 20, is out on loan for the third time in his career to date.

Alongside his stint in Spain, the big centre-half spent last season at Shrewsbury Town, a time which was also not straightforward.

A very untimely injury straight after signing put him behind the eight-ball in Shropshire.

When he eventually was available for selection, Town were reeling after a tough start to the campaign; one which was destined to be a survival scrap from an early juncture.

Shrewsbury’s 2024-25 story ended in relegation to League Two. Feeney was comfortably one of their better performers.

In comparison to this time 12 months ago, the Lancashire-born player is feeling a bit better about things at Huddersfield.

He continued: "In my very first session (at Shrewsbury), I pulled my hamstring, which wasn't ideal.

"It was after about 10 minutes on the grass and I felt my 'hammy' and thought: 'oh no' as you don't know how bad it is going to be at the time. I missed about six games, maybe a few more.

"It was tough, going into a new club and getting injured and not being able to go on the grass and integrate with the lads. We were struggling and it was hard. I think I came in a bit earlier than I should have done with my injury as well.

"Looking back now, it's all learning.”

Feeney is one of a plethora of young players who have been loaned out by Villa in 2025-26 - and one of two now at Huddersfield with striker Zepiqueno Redmond recently switching from Villa Park.

The centre-half speaks fondly about the input from the senior first-teamers whom he has rubbed shoulders with, while a former Town player who is now working at the Midlands giants is overseeing his progress.

He added: "We've got loan managers and one was a previous player here in Tony Carss.

"They always keep in touch and ask how we are getting on and come to games and give me clips on stuff I can do better, which is good.

"The lads at Villa have been great. I have been training with them since I was about 16 and have known a few of them now for a few years.

"There’s some really good lads in there. John McGinn will always talk to me and see how I am getting on when I am training.

"Ezri Konsa will help me a lot and we're in a similar position. Matty Cash as well and they all try their best to help you."

Feeney and his current team-mates are busily preparing for Saturday’s huge derby at West Yorkshire neighbours Bradford City, which sees Town visit Valley Parade for a competitive fixture for the first time in almost 19 years.

Grant’s side have already had mixed fortunes on the derby front already this season.

After overcoming an accomplished Doncaster Rovers side 2-0 on home soil on August 19, Town suffered the flip side of the coin in a 3-1 loss at Barnsley 11 days later in front of a bumper 4,831 travelling away contingent, whose support remained unstinting in a losing cause.

A sell-out Town contingent will be at Bradford this weekend and Feeney and co are determined not to let them down.

He said: "We have to win that and want to for the fans.