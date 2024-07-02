Huddersfield Town lose out to League One rivals Birmingham City in bid to sign ex-Doncaster Rovers forward
The Terriers saw an opening bid for the former Doncaster Rovers player - who previously worked under Town chief Michael Duff during his time at Cheltenham Town - turned down last month.
Town maintained their interest in the striker, who turns 31 shortly and were reportedly closing in on a deal late last week.
But Birmingham hijacked the deal over the weekend and May has now completed his move to the Midlands, signing a three-year contract.
May said: “Now I am here I, hopefully, can get settled and hit the ground running.
"It is a good project to be involved in. Speaking with the manager and Craig (Gardner), the journey they want to go on as a club - the club shouldn't be in League One.
"It is exciting times, I want to hit the ground running like I said, push on and, hopefully, get promoted."
May, who made his name in South Yorkshire with Rovers after moving from non-league side Hythe Town in early 2017, earned a move to Charlton after a goal-laden spell at Cheltenham.
May scored 67 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins after joining from Doncaster in January 2020.The frontman scored 27 goals in 50 appearances for Charlton last term - including 23 at league level.
