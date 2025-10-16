Lee Grant believes consistency and bravery are the next steps for Huddersfield Town after using the international break to reflect on their season so far.

The new manager and his revamped squad started it in line with their pre-season billing, winning five of their first seven League One games to be a point off the top.

They go into Thursday's televised game at home to Bolton Wanderers having wobbled with one win in six matches – four in the league.

Grant has told his players to show what they are about more often.

CONSISTENCY CALL: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“I want the group to lean into who they are more, have less fear about delivering that and unashamedly be themselves,” he said. “When they do that they've looked the part.

“Consistency might be the next piece we need to unlock.”

No game for a week-and-a-half has given Grant a chance to reflect on his first block of competitive matches as a manager, and there is a lot he has been happy about.

“I'm really pleased with the character of this group,” he said. “It's not easy to form a completely new group. Fourteen players in is more than what was left over.

FIT AGAIN: Mickel Miller (left) (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

“There are parts of games that I've been really proud of. We've had some performances that I've really enjoyed for different reasons.

“I've enjoyed some of our execution. I can think of goals at Leyton Orient, Reading and Peterborough. They are hallmarks of who we are and what we want to be.

“The group individually and collectively know these are the bits that are us, that we want to take forward.”

Asked if he was worried the principles hammered home in pre-season had slipped, Grant replied: “It's probably a natural process of this group being so new and us, even after the first game, adding players.

“We learn new lessons about ourselves every week. How do we respond to going a goal down at Peterborough? We find we can win a game and score three goals.

“How do we respond against one of the best teams in the world (Manchester City in the League Cup)? How do we respond when we get 10 men, for or against us?

“This period gave us time to accumulate some of that learning, refocus on it, consolidate some of it and make sure we're clear on who we are and what we want to do.”

Their last game, against Stockport County, was Town’s first home defeat under Grant. Bolton have not won away since April 1.

“They've not managed to be where they would want to be away from home so we can look at that as a real positive,” argued Grant.

“But perhaps that's going to provide them with extra incentive or motivation. So we also have to be really dialled into the bits for us.

“Where are our opportunities? Where are the bits that we can exploit? We spent a lot of time this week really focussing on that because, I believe that will be the difference-maker for us this week.”

Mickel Miller could be an option after he and Anthony Evans returned to training.

“We've had Mickel for portions of this season, Anthony less so,” stressed Grant. “They're not the same person and their timelines will be different as a result.