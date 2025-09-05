AMID Huddersfield Town’s strong August, David Kasumu would have been forgiven for thinking just where his future lay.

Earlier in the summer, the club had brought in two deep-lying midfielders in his position. And he is yet to start a League One game so far in 2025-26.

The summer window ended with him still at the club. At the start of autumn, he has clarity at least. As far as his manager is concerned, the 25-year-old is in his plans.

Lee Grant has a message for Kasumu and others who have been used sparingly on the league front thus far.

Fraser Harper of Newcastle United U21s is challenged by Huddersfield Town duo David Kasumu (left) and Will Alves during the Vertu Trophy match at the Accu Stadium on Tuesday. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Town chief, whose side welcome struggling Peterborough United on Saturday, said: "As a group, it (Thursday) was probably our first day where we have had the chance to sit together in a meeting room with (nearly) everybody and say ‘this is us going forward’.

"Everyone there in that room with their eyes facing forward were there because we want them there and good enough to be there and have a part to play in the story of what we do between now and the next window at the very least.

"David is part of that and has shown he’s ready, willing and capable, which is important for me. Performances over the course of the cup competitions have grown.

"His job, the same as everybody else’s, is to put pressure on everyone around you. Put pressure on Ryan (Ledson), Herbie (Kane) and the guys that are currently in his position but not in the squad due to availability or injury.

Newcastle United's Park Seung Soo (left) apologies to Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant after running into him during the Vertu Trophy match at the Accu Stadium. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

"Put pressure on those guys so they have to fight to be ahead of you when they get fit. That’s the law of the jungle.”

Kasumu was part of a Town line-up who took Newcastle United under-21s to the cleaners with an emphatic 6-2 victory in a one-sided EFL Trophy opener on Tuesday night.

While that resounding win - and those of several other EFL sides against invited under-21s teams heightened the debate for many regarding the merit of them entering the competition, Grant was quick to stress the importance which the club had placed on the fixture, internally.

In terms of intensity, there was no drop-off at all from those in blue and white jerseys. Naturally, Grant was delighted, given what’s to come in September.

Grant, mulling over whether to involve Zépiqueno Redmond at the weekend - with the Aston Villa loanee having a disrupted pre-season - said: "I spoke to the group about how important I think the week is. People may have 'brushed' (aside) that Newcastle result, but we haven’t and didn’t.

"I saw it as a really important game for us. In terms of the mentality and character of the group, I thought it was monumental.

"If we are not successful at the weekend, there will be question marks, but we’ve giving ourselves a really good platform.