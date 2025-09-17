HUDDERSFIELD Town conceded three times in the space of 33 minutes ahead of the interval against Bradford City and let in three goals in just 12 first-half minutes at Blackpool in mid-August.

Two first-half goals were shipped in 35 minutes at Barnsley on August 31, while Town conceded twice in 14 second-half minutes in their EFL Cup tie with Leicester City last month.

The picture which is painted portrays Town in an unflattering light, regardless of the fact that they have also done a fair few things right in the opening part of the season under Lee Grant.

The ability to refocus and handle adversity better on a more consistent basis after conceding is something which looks imperative as tables take shape this autumn.

Bitterly-disappointed Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant claps supporters after his side's derby loss against Bradford City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Grant said: "I’ve a good understanding of what went on with three goals (at Bradford) and for sure, we have to be better in those moments. That really is a collective in terms of intensity.

"In any match, there can be a snowball of decisions or lack of clarity and a ‘snowball effect’ of a mistake followed by another and another. All three of our goals were that way.

"Being down in a game will happen. We are not so infallible that teams can't score against us. The psychology of the group when we go behind has to be bang on.

"We've shown we can deal with it and be ready to go again, fight back and win games and we've come back against top opposition (Leicester). We have to find a way of doing that more consistently."

Huddersfield Town's Marcus Harness challenges Bradford City rival Alex Pattison on derby day at Valley Parade. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Grant's obvious first-half frustration at Valley Parade was compounded by the wastage of a number of opportunities from corners. It will be another focus on the training pitch this week.