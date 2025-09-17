Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant on Terriers breaking a nasty habit and remedying 'frustrating' set-pieces
Two first-half goals were shipped in 35 minutes at Barnsley on August 31, while Town conceded twice in 14 second-half minutes in their EFL Cup tie with Leicester City last month.
The picture which is painted portrays Town in an unflattering light, regardless of the fact that they have also done a fair few things right in the opening part of the season under Lee Grant.
The ability to refocus and handle adversity better on a more consistent basis after conceding is something which looks imperative as tables take shape this autumn.
Grant said: "I’ve a good understanding of what went on with three goals (at Bradford) and for sure, we have to be better in those moments. That really is a collective in terms of intensity.
"In any match, there can be a snowball of decisions or lack of clarity and a ‘snowball effect’ of a mistake followed by another and another. All three of our goals were that way.
"Being down in a game will happen. We are not so infallible that teams can't score against us. The psychology of the group when we go behind has to be bang on.
"We've shown we can deal with it and be ready to go again, fight back and win games and we've come back against top opposition (Leicester). We have to find a way of doing that more consistently."
Grant's obvious first-half frustration at Valley Parade was compounded by the wastage of a number of opportunities from corners. It will be another focus on the training pitch this week.
He added: "Delivery wasn't right and it was disappointing to not be able to capitalise on situations you work really hard for. They all combined to make it a frustrating spell."