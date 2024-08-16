AS a former centre-half who represented club and country with distinction in his playing days, it should come as no surprise that Michael Duff will make it his business to pay particular attention to his defensive unit at Huddersfield Town.

On match days, the sight of Duff co-ordinating heading drills with his backline in the warm-up to games was commonplace at Barnsley and their defensive record was one of the best in League One in 2022-23.

Ahead of arriving at Town, Duff knew a fair bit about Michal Helik from their brief time working together at Oakwell.

From speaking with his close contacts in the game on the Northern Ireland scene, Duff – capped 24 times between 2002-12 – was also given plenty of insight into the potential of the player viewed as the club’s leading young talent in Brodie Spencer.

Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff gives the orders in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie with Morecambe at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Belfast lad is just 20, but with an old head on young shoulders. It’s what you might expect given that he made his senior debut for his country even before he had even made his competitive bow for Town – back in August 2022.

With Duff, the small details matter, complimented by his painstaking attention to detail.

At Barnsley, he helped turn Mads Andersen into arguably the best central defender in the third tier two seasons ago.

The Dane would reveal that a specific ‘dancing’ move – involving defenders keeping on their toes and moving all the time to keep one second and step ahead of the forwards they were marking – helped take his game to new heights.

Similarly, expect Spencer – who has started the season as the left-sided defender in a defensive ‘three’ – to evolve in the weeks and months ahead under a manager who will be looking out for him.

On being managed by a former defender, Spencer – whose rise in the second half of last season was one of the few rays of sunshine in a largely joyless 2023-24 – said: “I think it’s very helpful. He’s been in our situation and knows what it’s like to be in our shoes.

“The detail he gives us is amazing. I am just taking everything I can and trying to learn as much as possible.

“He’s also told me a lot of stories about his days with Northern Ireland and it’s very good he is an experienced centre-back and he has lots of tales to help us learn from. He knows what I am about and has made it very clear what he is about. We match very well and everything he wants, I am willing to give.

“It’s a different challenge (at left centre-back). It’s not somewhere where I have played a lot. But I am enjoying the challenge of learning a new position. For a young player, it’s very good to play in a few positions.”

Spencer’s appetite to improve himself and the input of Duff should preclude any ‘second season syndrome’ fears regarding the young Northern Ireland international, whose career has come on a ton in the last 12 months – culminating in a contract extension being triggered recently.

Should his development continue, then the big time should beckon, given time.

He got a taste for things last season in that regard.

The boyhood Rangers supporter stepped out at Ibrox – and Celtic Park – during a loan spell at Motherwell, and the first game on his loan recall by Town was in an FA Cup tie at Manchester City in January. He also stepped out at Windsor Park for his country.

With personal accomplishments savoured, there have also been disappointments to mull over.

More especially at the end of last season with Town effectively relegated on home soil in front of their short-changed supporters in late April.

For those players who were part of that side, it will provide an extra incentive to change the narrative, starting with Saturday’s home league opener against Stevenage.

Spencer continued: “It was a very tough end to the season not only for the team, but the fans who are so passionate and love to see us do well.

“It also hurts them when we are not doing so well. It’s so important for us to give some good results back to them and show we’re trying to get back in their good books as well.”

Meanwhile, Spencer has revealed that some persuasive words helped convince Northern Ireland team-mate Callum Marshall to take the plunge and join Town last week, with the pair previously living together for a spell in their early days.

Spencer added: “He texted me straight away and said ‘I think he might be coming’ and I know how good of a player Callum is, so obviously I was very persuasive and positive about the place and made sure he picked here.

