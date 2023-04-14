Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock says the pressure is on every team, home or away

Huddersfield Town will be under real pressure in their last five games of the season but so, says manager Neil Warnock, will be everyone else.

The Terriers' next three matches are away from home, at Swansea City on Saturday, promotion-chasing Sunderland on Tuesday and relegation rivals Cardiff City on April 30.

They finish with home games against a Sheffield United side hoping to secure a place in the Premier League next season, and Reading, who are in the bottom three.

It is a challenge he claims is even tougher than when he saved Rotherham United from Championship relegation against all odds in 2016.

With three places and two points between the Terriers and the relegation zone, people will be poring over the fixture list for the next few weeks for signs of which club has the most advantageous run-in but Warnock says they should ignore where matches are played.

"I don't think it really matters where you are, at this time of the season there's pressure everywhere," commented the 74-year-old.

"For example the next two have to beat us to get to where they want to be. It's different types of pressure."

But Huddersfield have at least eased the pressure on themselves by dragging themselves out of the bottom three for the first time since August. They have taken 11 points from their last five games.

PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock

"I never in my wildest results thought we could get the results we did from those games," said Warnock, whose side beat play-off hopefuls Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford in consecutive matches.

"I've really enjoyed the challenge, it is the toughest one of my career. It's a lot tougher than Rotherham, believe it or not, and that was tough enough.

"But we've closed some results off, now we've got to finish it off.

"The lads worked hard and really listened to me and took everything I wanted on board.

CHARACTER: Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg (right)

"We aren't good enough to play free-flowing football, we've got to be organised.

"I read some of the forums, why don't we play two or three forwards, but if I did that we're going to get another Coventry or Burnley job (heavy defeats early in his tenure) so we have to do it sensibly.

"We're coming up against two teams who are possession-based so we'll not have a lot of the ball in either game.

"We know we've got to get more points in these last five games and we've just got to hope we can dig more out than our opponents. But there's no such thing as an easy game and I'm sure there'll be a few surprises between now and the end of the season.

ESCAPE ACT: Neil Warnock saved Rotherham United from relegation in 2016 but he says this challenge is tougher

"I think we might have surprised people in the last three games."

One thing he is not concerned about is complacency now his players have finally got their heads above water in a torrid season.

"I don't think we've got that kind of player in the club," he said.

"The old campaigners are doing well – Tom Lees, (Michal) Helik I class in that area, Matty (Pearson) and Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) – they're all good pros. The young lads have really come on board and one or two of them are really flying.

"I thought we put a lot into the Watford game and we've been a goal down a few times so the lads have shown a lot of resilience and character."

Huddersfield averaged just 26 per cent possession in their last five matches and Warnock is braced for more of the same against a Swansea side only fractionally behind Burnley when it comes to keeping the ball in this season's Championship.

Despite that, he insists he does like to see his teams score goals.

"I just think they're a solid side, the most possession-based side I've ever seen in the league, they keep the ball really well and they've got good finishers up front so we've really got to concentrate on ourselves," he said of the task facing his side in south Wales this weekend.

"I do like scoring goals and we have got certain players who are quite capable of that. We work extra hard on set pieces because that's an area we can do well against most teams.

"People like Jack (Rudoni) and Josh (Koroma) are full of confidence and you play differently.

"If we'd have picked a pass out on Monday we could quite easily have scored six (in the 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers). I've looked at five moments where we broke and just a half-decent pass would have put one of the lads in but we've lost it every time.

"We're not going to have a lot of opportunities against the likes of Blackburn, Swansea and Sunderland so we have to make them count.

"We could have had three or four one-on-ones with a single pass."