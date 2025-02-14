Huddersfield Town manager's message to former Rotherham United striker ahead of derby trip to Barnsley FC
The former Rotherham United striker, who joined at the start of the autumn after leaving Ipswich Town, is yet to score in Town colours in the league.
In 20 appearances in league and cup, he has scored just once, in the EFL Trophy victory over Barnsley – where Town visit on Saturday – in early October.
Down the pecking order at the club, the 32-year-old has now re-entered Duff’s thoughts due to injuries to Joe Taylor and Rhys Healey, while Bojan Radulovic has been loaned out to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.
Ladapo’s appearance from the bench against Reading last weekend was just his second appearance in 2025.
Duff said: “You just want your players to do well and you want it for him.
"He’s a popular guy and member of the group and he has worked hard. You hope when people work hard, that they earn a bit of credit and luck.
"Football is football, it changes quickly. One minute, you are out of the club and the next, you are in. One minute, you are out of the squad and in the next, you are starting a game. It’s about opportunity, but it’s about players taking the opportunities as well.
"When we have had so many injuries, probably what we haven’t had is enough people to claim the shirt and say ‘I don’t care who is fit and who is not, it’s my shirt’. There are missed opportunities there.
"It’s another example. If and when he gets on the pitch, it’s up to him to influence the things we want him to do and then go and express himself for his own glories.”