Huddersfield Town midfielder and Chelsea loanee Leo Castledine on embracing derby-day pressure at Bradford City

LEO Castledine's derby memory was one to savour last season.

The Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder, then with Shrewsbury Town, helped the struggling Shropshire outfit upset the form book to triumph 2-1 in their cross-border derby with high-flying Wrexham in January.

It was a campaign which ended in the Shrews dropping down into League Two, with Castledine having now swapped a survival fight for a promotion battle after joining the Terriers on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Points will matter for different reasons for Castledine in Saturday's mouth-watering game at Bradford City.

He said: "It's a bit of a flip for me in going from a team near the bottom to one near the top. But I was striving for it.

"I like the pressure of being expected to win games because it's exciting. That expectation makes you pump up your shoulders and say: 'let's go and win.'

"We know how much it is going to mean to the fans and club. It will be a good tough game against a very good side with a lot of confidence who have started the season well. But at the same time, we know what we are capable of.

"Being part of that (Shrewsbury) team at times was difficult at times. It's a great club, but it was a struggling time. Games like that really helped us as a team and with the fans as well. To beat Wrexham in a derby at home was really important for us."

Speaking of pressure, Castledine admits to a fair bit on his shoulders in emulating the likes of Levi Colwill, Trevo Chalobah and Kasey Palmer in moving from Chelsea to Town.

He added: "The history is big between Chelsea and Huddersfield, which in some ways puts on a bit of pressure, which I am okay with.

"At the same time, a lot of those names who have been here are very big names who have gone onto have unbelievable careers. If I could go onto replicate that, it would be brilliant."

Town centre-half Jack Whatmough will miss out on Saturday with a calf muscle which forced him off at half-time last weekend, while the game comes too soon for Lynden Gooch.

Terriers chief Lee Grant said: "I think, in terms of the timing, we managed to get him (Whatmough) off the field at the right time and not make it a complete disaster.