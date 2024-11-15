Huddersfield Town midfielder David Kasumu's debt to the 'The General' Jonathan Hogg

JONATHAN Hogg may currently be out of action for Huddersfield Town, but his on-pitch influence is still around.

Fellow midfield enforcer David Kasumu has played alongside the player who is nicknamed ‘The General’ long enough to understand the importance of standards, with the 25-year-old having learned plenty from the Terriers legend in that regard in his time at the club.

Kasumu said: "Since I have signed I have been playing alongside Hoggy for the majority of the time. He has had a great career.

"You do learn so much; he’s such a leader and professional.

Huddersfield Town midfielder David Kasumu.

"You see when he plays that he puts 100 per cent in and literally fights for the shirt and you can literally see that in everything he does on and off the pitch in how he carries himself.

"It’s definitely something that I have noticed since I have signed and I have learnt a lot from him.

"He will let you know if the standards are dropping and give you credit when credit is due.

"He’s a great captain to have, to be fair and he does help a lot of younger players and we can learn from each other."

Town are inactive this weekend with their scheduled trip to Wycombe Wanderers being called off due to international commitments.

After a fraught start to autumn, Michael Duff’s side have salvaged matters somewhat of late, aside from an ignominious and embarrassing FA Cup exit at National League outfit Tamworth.

League wise, the Terriers, given the amount of disruption they have had to contend with in terms of injuries, remain handily placed - just one point adrift of the top six.

While far from spectacular thus far, Town had shown their mettle to a degree and are unbeaten at league level since the start of October when they were edged out at Birmingham City.

The majority of the focus in League One circles remains on the shoulders of Blues and Wrexham and for clubs like Town, flying under the radar may be no bad thing. Although Kasumu doesn’t necessarily see it like that.

He continued: "We are not really too bothered about the noise. At the end of the day, when the season ends, it's about where we finish in the table.