Huddersfield Town midfielder heads out on loan to League Two outfit for 2025-26 season
Iorpenda, 20, made 10 first-team appearances last term, having joined the club from Brighton in 2021.
He signed his first professional contract with Town in 2022, committing to a five-year deal with the Terriers.
He had a brief spell on loan with Hyde United towards the end of the 2022-23 season, when he was named as Town’s academy player of the year.
The midfielder signed a four-year contract extension in October 2023, making his debut in the FA Cup tie at Manchester City in January 2024.
Town manager Lee Grant said: "Tom is a young player with plenty of potential that has come through the ranks here at the club.
"It is incredibly important at this stage of his career that he experiences game time in the EFL to continue his already impressive development.
"A season in Sky Bet League Two with Notts County is a great opportunity for him to get used to the physical demands required to perform at this level, and we are confident that Tom will thrive in this situation.
"We will be keeping a close eye on Tom’s time in Nottinghamshire and are looking forward to seeing his ability and confidence continue to grow.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.