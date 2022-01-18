Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly joins Bradford City on loan

The 20-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at City's League Two rivals Hartlepool United on Monday to enable him to head out to Town's West Yorkshire neighbours in a separate loan arrangement.

It is the second time this month that Town have elected to bring back a young player from a loan spell in order for him to head out elsewhere with defender Romoney Crichlow recalled from a temporary stint at Swindon Town to head straight back out to Plymouth Argyle.

Daly's arrival at City follows on from the loan additions of Hearts wingman Jamie Walker and Luton Town attacker Dion Pereira.

Stockport-born Daly impressed during his time at Pools, scoring seven goals from midfield, including a haul of five in the Papa Johns Trophy.

On heading to Bradford, he said: “It feels great to be here. I am really glad to get it over the line and hope we can step forward now with everything in the league, and in the games coming up.

“I really needed the experience at Hartlepool. With it being my first loan, it has made me a better player, and hopefully now I can take that to the next level here.

“I have trained already and it was at a real high intensity. The standard was up there, I enjoyed it and it has been a good first day for me.

LOAN DEAL: Huddersfield's midfielder Matty Daly has become Bradford City's third signing of a busy January transfer window. Picture: Bradford City AFC.

“My game is about goals and assists, and that is what the gaffer wants from me, getting in the box. Hopefully, I can do that and help the team be successful this season.”

Daly featured twice off the bench during Town's second season in the top-flight in 2018-19 and made four appearances in the following campaign, netting a late winner from the bench in a 1-0 win at Charlton in December 2019.

He played six times for Huddersfield last term.

City manager Derek Adams said: “Matty is a player we have been tracking for a while. He was on our list and we have monitored him during his spell on loan at Hartlepool United, so it is great to have him arrive.

MANAGER: Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

“We have been looking for midfield players to bring in who can contribute with goals and assists, and we are confident in Matty’s ability to do this, alongside fellow loan signings Dion Pereira and Jamie Walker.

“He is very attack minded, with seven goals from midfield so far this season, and can play in a number of different positions.