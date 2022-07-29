The arrival of High follows on from the addition of vastly-experienced former Leeds United, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough defender Lee Peltier and takes the Millers' number of close-season captures to nine.

Dewsbury-born High, 21, a high-energy player in the middle of the park, made his first-team breakthrough with Town last term and had a run in the side during the autumn and winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High made 25 appearances last term, including 14 league starts.

Scott High.

Earlier in his career, High - who began as a junior at Penistone Church - spent loan spells at Shrewsbury Town and at National League South side Concord Rangers.

High signed a long-term deal at Town back in May 2021 and he is contracted at the club until the summer of 2025, with the club having the option of a further year’s extension.

Former B Team captain High was named as Town's Academy Player of the Year in 2019.

Speaking on Thursday, Paul Warne said he was close to bringing in another midfielder, with the Millers chief chasing two players in that area of the pitch - a permanent signing and one loan addition.

He said: "There are two options and if I can get two I will. One is a free and one is a loan.

"I am meeting the loan one this afternoon. I just think we need to get as much. The midfield is the strongest part of our team, but we are only ever one injury away from a disaster.