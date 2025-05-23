Huddersfield Town mourn the passing of widely respected former academy supremo Gerry Murphy

HUDDERSFIELD Town are mourning the passing of widely-respected former academy supremo and club legend Gerry Murphy, who has died at the age of 81.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dublin-born Murphy's 21-year association with Town began in 1988 and he was a hugely influential figure in the development of a host of academy talents over a number of years including Andy Booth, Jon Stead, Jon Worthington and Andy Holdsworth. In 2006, Murphy became the first recipient of the Football League's Contribution to Football Award and the following year, he began the first of his three spells as caretaker manager.

He managed 17 games across those three spells, boasting an impressive record of eight wins, six draws and three defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving to Huddersfield from Ireland at the age of 13, Murphy played local football for Birkby CYC and Britannia Works before passing his first coaching badge in 1969 and taking charge of District League Rawthorpe.

Gerry Murphy

He had a highly successful 10-year stint leading now-defunct Bradley Rangers from 1973-83, and after a period of ill health, linked up with Town at the invitation of then youth coach George Mulhall, initially in a scouting capacity, before moving into youth coaching.

Murphy became assistant youth development officer in 1990 and went full-time after Kevin Blackwell succeeded Mulhall in 1993.

Together, they won the Northern Intermediate League Cup in 1995. When Blackwell left that summer, Murphy became youth development manager, working alongside the likes of David Moss, Mark Lillis and Les Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Town secured academy status in March 1999, Murphy became the club’s first academy manager.

Current Huddersfield Town academy director and former interim manager Jon Worthington, one of a host of leading Town players who developed under the tutelage of Gerry Murphy. Picture: Tony Johnson

Murphy - who was granted a testimonial in 2007 - left the club in February 2009, having served Town for 21 years. He later worked for the FAI, scouting and compiling match reports for the Republic of Ireland before retirement.