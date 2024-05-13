Huddersfield Town next manager: Available coaches including ex-Barnsley, Sunderland, Leeds United and QPR men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th May 2024, 12:24 BST
Huddersfield Town are on the hunt for a new head coach following the departure of Andre Breitenreiter.

The German coach was drafted in to replace Darren Moore and tasked with keeping the Terriers in the Championship. However, he oversaw just two wins and was unable to prevent the club falling into League One.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, his departure by mutual consent was confirmed and Huddersfield are back in the market for a new boss.

In a statement, Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle confirmed the recruitment process had already advanced. He said: “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with André over the past three months and he departs with our best wishes, while contingencies in place have seen our recruitment process for a new head coach advance.

Supporters should rest assured that all decisions made are with the best intentions of our club in mind, and we look forward to moving on in a positive manner with a new head coach dedicated to our ideals and vision, with our plans for pre-season and ambitions for the year ahead unmoved.”

When managers move on, it is only natural for fans to cast their eyes towards the unemployed market. These coaches often prove easier to hire, with less wrangling over contracts and compensation required.

With that in mind, here are some of the managers currently out of work.

Last club: Swansea City

1. Michael Duff

Last club: Swansea City Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Last club: Hull City

2. Liam Rosenior

Last club: Hull City Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Last club: Stoke City

3. Alex Neil

Last club: Stoke City Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Last club: Plymouth Argyle

4. Ian Foster

Last club: Plymouth Argyle Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

