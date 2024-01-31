All Sections
Huddersfield Town are looking for their third manager of the season after opting to sack Darren Moore.
Moore was brought in to pick up the baton from Neil Warnock, who had stabilised the Terriers following a turbulent period at the John Smith’s Stadium. However, Moore did not oversee the uplift many fans hoped he would.

With Huddersfield hovering precariously above the relegation zone, the decision to relieve him of his duties was taken.

Terriers owner Kevin Nagle said: “We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season. Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future.

"We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped. There have absolutely been mitigating circumstances, such as the high number of injuries that Darren has had to cope with, but we have still not seen enough on the pitch in terms of results or the direction of travel in playing style and performances.

“I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we’re quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon.”

Academy manager Jon Worthington has taken the reins temporarily, but Huddersfield will soon need to decide on a permanent successor. Out-of-work coaches are often kinder on the budgets of clubs, therefore turning to an unemployed coach could prove tempting.

With that in mind, here are 13 out-of-work managers Huddersfield could potentially turn to.

Last club: Millwall

1. Gary Rowett

Last club: Millwall Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Last club: Sheffield United

2. Paul Heckingbottom

Last club: Sheffield United Photo: James Gill/Getty Images

Last club: Huddersfield Town

3. Neil Warnock

Last club: Huddersfield Town Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Last club: Swansea City

4. Michael Duff

Last club: Swansea City Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

