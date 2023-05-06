All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
14 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
15 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
17 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Huddersfield Town on rise but bad news for Leeds United, Barnsley and Bradford City - power rankings

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN - fresh from another of Neil Warnock's memorable Great Escape acts - are top of the pile in our penultimate Yorkshire Post Power Rankings list of 2022-23.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th May 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 10:38 BST

With movement elsewhere - here's the latest.

1: Huddersfield Town WDLDWW (up two) – Twenty-two points from a possible 42 under Neil Warnock, one defeat in nine, Championship safety assured when it looked a lost cause not so long back... Job done/

2: Sheffield United WWLWWL (unchanged) – No record points tally at second-tier level maybe, but promotion is all that everybody at Bramall Lane are bothered about, let's be honest. United, with six wins in eight league games since the last international break, have done the job masterfully.

Huddersfield Town sit top of the pile. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesHuddersfield Town sit top of the pile. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Huddersfield Town sit top of the pile. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

3: Barnsley WWDWLD (down two) – No wins in two, yes, but look what happened before, with the Reds having qualified for the League One play-offs a few games ago. In a good place, undoubtedly and a win in their last regular game of the season at home to Peterborough would take their points tally at Oakwell past the half-century mark for 22-23.

4: Sheffield Wednesday WWLWWL (up three) – No automatic promotion maybe, but a run of four wins out of six - including a fine away win at Shrewsbury last time out - means that the Owls are showing signs of getting their mojo back. Their success at Shrews was a record 12th away victory at league level in a season.

5: Harrogate Town DDWLWW (up two) – Their safety has been secured amid a flourish with Town having won three of their last four games - losing just once in their last six.

6: Bradford City WWLDWL (down two) – A late late loss at Crewe ended their automatic promotion hopes on a night when City were moments away from sealing a play-off spot. Their fate goes to the last day against Leyton Orient. It is still firmly in their own hands at least.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7: Rotherham United DLDLLW (unchanged) – Their cherished place in the second tier is now guaranteed after a precious win over Boro. The Millers have chipped away all season and picked up wins at key junctures and Monday was the biggest case in point. Bravo.

8: Hull City DWDLWD (up one) – Amid an intriguing end to the season which has featured games against the likes of Boro, Sunderland, Blackburn, Watford and Swansea, City have been hard to beat - losing just once in their past eight games. Without an away success in nine, Hull finish the campaign at Luton.

9: Middlesbrough LDWWLL (down one) – Not in vintage form, although there are mitigating factors, namely some injury concerns and keeping their powder dry for the play-offs, with their top-six spot secured a few games ago. Host Coventry on Monday - a team they could face in the end-of-season lottery.

10: Doncaster Rovers LLDLLW (up one) – Registered a first win in ten under Danny Schofield last weekend, but it has been nothing other than a rotten final third of 22-23 for Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

11: Leeds United WLLLDL (down one) – Fireman Sam has been called to the rescue to save a Leeds United side who set an unwanted Premier League goals against record for a calendar month in April. Only Manchester City next, Allardyce will earn his big bucks if Leeds stay up.

Related topics:Huddersfield TownNeil WarnockBarnsley