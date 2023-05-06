HUDDERSFIELD TOWN - fresh from another of Neil Warnock's memorable Great Escape acts - are top of the pile in our penultimate Yorkshire Post Power Rankings list of 2022-23.

With movement elsewhere - here's the latest.

1: Huddersfield Town WDLDWW (up two) – Twenty-two points from a possible 42 under Neil Warnock, one defeat in nine, Championship safety assured when it looked a lost cause not so long back... Job done/

2: Sheffield United WWLWWL (unchanged) – No record points tally at second-tier level maybe, but promotion is all that everybody at Bramall Lane are bothered about, let's be honest. United, with six wins in eight league games since the last international break, have done the job masterfully.

Huddersfield Town sit top of the pile. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

3: Barnsley WWDWLD (down two) – No wins in two, yes, but look what happened before, with the Reds having qualified for the League One play-offs a few games ago. In a good place, undoubtedly and a win in their last regular game of the season at home to Peterborough would take their points tally at Oakwell past the half-century mark for 22-23.

4: Sheffield Wednesday WWLWWL (up three) – No automatic promotion maybe, but a run of four wins out of six - including a fine away win at Shrewsbury last time out - means that the Owls are showing signs of getting their mojo back. Their success at Shrews was a record 12th away victory at league level in a season.

5: Harrogate Town DDWLWW (up two) – Their safety has been secured amid a flourish with Town having won three of their last four games - losing just once in their last six.

6: Bradford City WWLDWL (down two) – A late late loss at Crewe ended their automatic promotion hopes on a night when City were moments away from sealing a play-off spot. Their fate goes to the last day against Leyton Orient. It is still firmly in their own hands at least.

7: Rotherham United DLDLLW (unchanged) – Their cherished place in the second tier is now guaranteed after a precious win over Boro. The Millers have chipped away all season and picked up wins at key junctures and Monday was the biggest case in point. Bravo.

8: Hull City DWDLWD (up one) – Amid an intriguing end to the season which has featured games against the likes of Boro, Sunderland, Blackburn, Watford and Swansea, City have been hard to beat - losing just once in their past eight games. Without an away success in nine, Hull finish the campaign at Luton.

9: Middlesbrough LDWWLL (down one) – Not in vintage form, although there are mitigating factors, namely some injury concerns and keeping their powder dry for the play-offs, with their top-six spot secured a few games ago. Host Coventry on Monday - a team they could face in the end-of-season lottery.

10: Doncaster Rovers LLDLLW (up one) – Registered a first win in ten under Danny Schofield last weekend, but it has been nothing other than a rotten final third of 22-23 for Rovers.

