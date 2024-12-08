HUDDERSFIELD TOWN boss Michael Duff was happy his players were able to “find a way” to come away from their visit to misfiring Mansfield Town with all three points.

With Storm Darragh at their backs in the first half the visitors grabbed an eighth-minute lead as David Kasuma fired home off the inside of the near post after a great run and low cross from the left by Josh Koroma.

Mansfield levelled after 31 minutes as Jacob Chapman pushed out Aden Flint’s far-post header from an Aaron Lewis corner only to see Will Evans drill it back past him.

But the Terriers retook the lead within two minutes as Koroma chased onto a long ball and guided a finish across Christy Pym and inside the far post.

The Stags almost equalised in the last of four added minutes as George Maris hit the post with a low shot from 20 yards.

Mansfield were lucky when Tom Lees sent a close range free header straight at Pym after 51 minutes from a Ben Wiles free-kick, but twice came close to levelling a minute later as Chapman saved from Keanu Baccus and Lewis in quick succession.

Flint cleared a Michal Helik attempt off the line after 62 minutes from a corner while Lees headed against his own bar in the last of five added minutes and Huddersfield held on for a fourth straight win.

“Conditions were horrible and seemed to get even worse in the second half, so we were pleased to see it through,” said a delighted Duff afterwards.

WINNING STRIKE: Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“These are days that no-one remembers, but it’s three points the same as in August when you’re in short sleeves and sunglasses, rolling it around all over the place. Three points is three points.

“We said to the players before the game – find a way to win. And we did against a good team who have had some good results.

“They got in behind us much more than anyone else has recently.

“There was a massive point in the second half when it should have been a red card and a penalty. Luckily it’s not cost us.

“I thought it was a good game of football and Mansfield had a right good go and hit the woodwork a couple of times. It’s fine margins.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough insisted his players would not get too down, despite the results making it five league defeats in a row.

“I know we have lost five on the spin, but we are not going to get too down about it and start feeling sorry for ourselves,” said former Sheffield United boss, Clough.

“The lads have to keep going and keep believing. We were good value for at least a point today.

"Considering the conditions today, credit to both sides for putting on the game they did. It was a proper game in absolutely horrific conditions.

“Ultimately we were so close again today. This is the reality of Mansfield playing in League One against ex-Premier League clubs.

“The games have been so close but we are just coming out on the wrong end of things.”

Ma nsfield Town: Pym, Oshilaja, Flint (Bowery 63), Cargill, Akins (Oates 79), Lewis, Reed (Waine 87), Baccus (Stephen Quinn 63), Blake-Tracy (McLaughlin 63), Maris, Evans. Unused substitutes: Flinders, Kilgour.

Hudder sfield Town: Chapman, Pearson, Helik, Lees, Turton, Kasumu, Kane (Hogg 70), Koroma (Radulovic 78), Wiles, Ward (Ladapo 70), Marshall (Ruffels 24). Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Spencer, Lonwijk.