Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle on fans criticism of Mark Cartwright, injuries, booing and League One position
Several of Town’s signings during that aforesaid period have struggled badly with injuries since joining the club, with the League One side having suffered terribly with unavailability during a 2024-25 season in which disruption has provided the major narrative thus far.
Within that, supporters have directed their ire towards Cartwright in particular.
On that topic, Nagle, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds ahead of Tuesday night’s League One loss to Wrexham, said: "Let me say this much, when you look at the overall industry, meaning the footballers/soccer industry, we clearly see more injuries now than before. That one is established.
"It’s not just Huddersfield Town, it's just a lot of other clubs as well.
"I think there is a recent published record on that topic. But the reality is we are looking internally to see what it is.
"In my two years of being here, I have never seen more injuries than the entire 12 years that I have been in ownership in sport. I am very curious about it and very frustrated as well, as you can imagine.
"Would you want to go and sign players for a whole lot of money, only to see them unavailable to play? So I am as interested as anybody else is.”
On specific criticism of Cartwright’s role within that, he added: "I think that is highly overblown. There’s a very extensive review process that is done before we sign somebody.
"I am part of that process. If people think that is the case, then they can blame me just as much as they can (with) Mr Cartwright or anyone else because we have a whole plethora of people that look at that particular person from character to their ability to play and on-field capabilities are right on (written) down, including injuries. I am not challenged by that at all."
Town are in the midst of a tough period in their season, most notably due to players being absent, with Josh Koroma adding to their concerns after coming off in Tuesday's unlucky 1-0 reverse to Wrexham.
Supporters had vented their displeasure seven nights earlier following a dire 2-1 loss at Wigan when they rounded on the team, Michael Duff and especially Cartwright.
After the game, Nagle tweeted on X: ‘Town Supporters, I hear you loud and clear. Trust me.’
On the context of that post, he added: "(What) I really meant was that I saw their frustration. I understand their frustration.
"We want change, so don’t think I am not ignoring you. That’s really what it meant, more than anything else.
"I will say this much. Everything is constantly being evaluated or re-evaluated. Make no bones about that.
"It’s just really for our fanbase. It meant nothing more than that. I wanted to acknowledge what they were saying was not just falling on deaf ears.”
Town’s hold on their top-six place is looking in jeopardy following a seventh home game in a row without a victory.
Duff’s side played well against Wrexham and lost to a very controversial goal in the final quarter from Steven Fletcher.
Town’s efforts were appreciated with applause at the final whistle, in marked contrast to boos in the previous home game with Peterborough.
But the fact remains that for all issues with injuries in particular, they are without a home goal this year with their goal drought approaching 10 hours.
Nagle continued: "We are a play-off team. I am not saying we are automatically going to get promoted. But we are in a play-off position.
"We need to support the club and players. We don’t need to boo them.
"Boo them if they don't really play well in terms of not giving 100 per cent. But the reality is we have not really seen that yet. The execution part has not always been there. But these are players that are also sensitive as well.
"I will say this much. The manager has had one of the longest runs on record this season and we have to remember that as well and we are in a play-off position as well.”
