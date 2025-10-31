Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle on Lee Grant, a 'tough time' for Terriers and fans who question his 'integrity'

HUDDERSFIELD Town chairman/owner Kevin Nagle has stressed that he retains 'full confidence' in under-pressure manager Lee Grant as the Terriers seek to arrest a wretched run of form amid 'a tough time' which has seen them win just once in their last eight games in all competitions.

After making a positive start to the campaign which saw them live up to the eve-of-season expectation levels that they would be firmly among the promotion contenders, Town have hit a worrying dip in form.

They have lost their last four competitive matches and matters came to a head in last weekend's 3-0 loss at Michael Duff's Wycombe Wanderers, when some supporters called for Grant to be sacked.

Nagle was present at the game at Adams Park and held meetings with Grant and club officials this week during his latest visit to the UK in a quest to find some positive solutions to end a poor sequence of results. Town visit Bolton in the FA Cup this weekend.

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle.

Nagle, speaking in an official interview with the club, said: "This is really actually a tough time.

"At the beginning of the season, we had really high hopes and we really did well in the first seven, eight games and it's been obviously a little bumpy since then.

"But with 20 per cent of the games gone, I've still got a lot of optimism.

"Players are still learning how to play with each other and the manager is learning a little bit more about managing when you have losing streaks than when you have those winning streaks.

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"So all in all, I'm disappointed at the moment, but I feel like we'll really pull out of it.

"If we did not have the talent, ability, coaching and the leadership, that would be an issue, but that is just not the case.

"We've invested very heavily to make sure this year that we be as promotable as we can, and I think it showed early in the season that we were going do that.

"We knew that the manager was (not) going to have instant success and not have some valleys (troughs) and we're in a valley right now and we need to bounce back out, and I believe that Lee and his team are fully capable of doing that.

"We've got some great players and a great staff of coaches.

"We've got a manager, albeit young. He's very flexible and he's open to change and that's what I really came to embrace about Lee, so I have full confidence that we're going to continue to move back up in the right direction."

Meanwhile, Nagle has rounded on some of the vitriol aimed in his direction in some quarters on social media regarding the current state of affairs, on the playing side, at Town and while he can empathise with fans' frustration, he insists that no-one should question his 'integrity.'

The US-based businessman, who has pumped millions into the club since taking over in the summer of 2025, continued: "It's really challenging when people question my integrity in terms of 'do I really care'.

"I came to Huddersfield Town really committed to make sure that we would do the very best job that we have and I think in so many ways we've shown people that.

"When we're not doing well, and I'm 5,200 miles away, it's a very lonely feeling.

"And typically after a match like that (Wycombe), because it's very early in the morning my time, I'll go out for a hike or a run or a walk, and I'll reflect on that, and it's a very sombre feeling, and so I feel the pain.

"We have done a lot, I think, to really enhance the quality around the stadium and I think what we've done at the academy and I think what we've done just within our infrastructure (in), protecting the future. But one thing we haven't been able to do is consistently figure out how to win on the pitch.

"I think that's probably the only facet, which is the core facet. It's very frustrating. I think that we've made a substantial investment into the players this year.

"We handpicked almost all those players to make sure that they would be a team that would be able to compete and really get promoted, but now it just doesn't look like it (at the minute), and that disappoints me.

"Although I will say this much, we've got a young manager who's got a lot of energy and a lot of talent and a lot of promise. We just have to make sure that we can take all those assets and combine those with those players and their talents and get it on the pitch to win.

"You know, the one thing that I've learned about the fact that when you purchase an asset or make an investment in, let's say, something like Huddersfield Town AFC, you're going to have peaks and negatives and times when there's going to be a lot of progress and times when you're going to have some failures.

