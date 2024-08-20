Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle's transfer message plus praise for Michael Duff after strong League One start
The Terriers, who have made an impressive start to life back in the third tier and are seeking a third straight league victory at home to Shrewsbury Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, have made five summer signings thus far.
All, tellingly, have made an impact already, with the club having brought in wing-back Lasse Sorensen and Mickel Miller and midfielders Antony Evans and Herbie Kane alongside loan forward Callum Marshall.
Head coach Michael Duff has spoken openly about the club being keen to bring in another forward, in an ideal world, before the close of play on August 30.
Speaking in his latest video diary on X, Nagle said: “If there’s one out there, and there’s an opportunity, maybe we’re going to get one.
"I do like what Michael Duff says, and that is ‘if we can’t find anyone that’s as good as we already have at our club, we’re not going to sign them’.
"Just be patient, we still have a little bit more time, and we’re working on things."
Meanwhile, Nagle has praised the impact made by former Barnsley and Swansea chief Duff following his arrival in May and hailed his 'tactical' and 'intense' approach.
The US entrepreneur was present at Saturday's 2-1 victory over visiting Stevenage, with Town among the early pacesetters in League One, while also being comfortably through to the second round of the Carabao Cup following a comprehensive success against Morecambe.
Town visit Walsall in round two next week.
Nagle added: “Michael has got an excellent preparation programme in place. He’s strategic, he’s tactical, and he’s intense,” Nagle said.
"He has a lot of the same characteristics that I have, so I’ve really enjoyed him so far. He’s just not happy enough with what he sees, even though I think he’s got some really special players on the field this year.”
