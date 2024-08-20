HUDDERSFIELD Town chairman and owner Kevin Nagle has confirmed that the League One club have their eyes on one more signing before the closure of the transfer window at the end of this month.

The Terriers, who have made an impressive start to life back in the third tier and are seeking a third straight league victory at home to Shrewsbury Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, have made five summer signings thus far.

All, tellingly, have made an impact already, with the club having brought in wing-back Lasse Sorensen and Mickel Miller and midfielders Antony Evans and Herbie Kane alongside loan forward Callum Marshall.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Michael Duff has spoken openly about the club being keen to bring in another forward, in an ideal world, before the close of play on August 30.

Huddersfield Town chairman and owner Kevin Nagle (centre).

Speaking in his latest video diary on X, Nagle said: “If there’s one out there, and there’s an opportunity, maybe we’re going to get one.

"I do like what Michael Duff says, and that is ‘if we can’t find anyone that’s as good as we already have at our club, we’re not going to sign them’.

"Just be patient, we still have a little bit more time, and we’re working on things."

Meanwhile, Nagle has praised the impact made by former Barnsley and Swansea chief Duff following his arrival in May and hailed his 'tactical' and 'intense' approach.

The US entrepreneur was present at Saturday's 2-1 victory over visiting Stevenage, with Town among the early pacesetters in League One, while also being comfortably through to the second round of the Carabao Cup following a comprehensive success against Morecambe.

Town visit Walsall in round two next week.

Nagle added: “Michael has got an excellent preparation programme in place. He’s strategic, he’s tactical, and he’s intense,” Nagle said.