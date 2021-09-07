Huddersfield Town part company with big-money forward, Coventry City target speaks out on speculation

The last the two sides met, back in January, Huddersfield were frustrated by their opposition, as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw despite the Potters having a man sent off on the stroke of half-time.
Meanwhile, the Terriers brought into West Ham United youngster Mipo Odubeko in on loan before the transfer deadline, boosting their forward options with the exciting young talent.
Discussing the move, the club's head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: "We’re delighted to welcome Mipo to Huddersfield Town today. He’s one of the most promising young strikers in England at the moment, and we’re delighted that West Ham have entrusted us with this phase of his development.
“With the unfortunate injury to Jordan Rhodes, we wanted to ensure that we had a good number of striking options, and Mipo gives us that alongside Danny Ward, Fraizer Campbell and Josh Koroma.
“Mipo adds some different qualities to our forward options and, when we spoke, it was clear he has a huge desire to show what he’s capable of in senior football.”
Head coach Carlos Corberán added: “Mipo is a young striker with potential, who offers us something different in the attacking areas.
“He can play as a single striker or as a front pairing, and his finishing is a real strength; he has a very good shot from both his left and right sides. I am looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: