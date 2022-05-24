Huddersfield Town play-off final: Where are the Terriers' Wembley heroes from 2017?

The Terriers finished third in the second tier and beat Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate to set up a final against Forest, who defeated Sheffield United to book their place at Wembley.

Huddersfield fans will still have plenty of fond memories of their club's last visit to the national stadium, as they watched Town beat Reading on penalties to claim their place in the Premier League.

Head coach at the time, David Wagner hailed his side as "legends" as they ended Huddersfield's 45-year absence from the top flight. Town were relegated from the Premier League in 2019 but are just 90 minutes from a much swifter return this time around.

Despite missing their second spot-kick against Reading through Michael Hefele, Town prevailed 4-3 thanks to a save by semi-final hero Danny Ward and Christopher Schindler then converting the club’s fifth and final penalty.

It is a moment etched into Huddersfield Town history.

Wagner said: "I challenged them to become legends. They have taken that and are now, for sure, legends.

“Everyone will remember this group of players and what they have done, what a small budget they did it with and that the success was deserved; it was not a fluke.”

Ahead of Huddersfield's clash with Forest, we looked to see where the 2017 Wembley heroes are now. Here's what we found...

1. Danny Ward The goalkeeper saved three penalties during Huddersfield's play-off campaign in 2017. He returned to parent club Liverpool at the end of the campaign and is now with Leicester City.

2. Tommy Smith The defender scored four goals for Town during the 2016-17 season. He stayed with the club during both of their Premier League campaigns before joining Stoke in 2019. He will leave the Potters when his contract expires next month.

3. Michael Hefele The German was a key member of Huddersfield's promotion side. After one season in the Premier League, he joined Nottingham Forest in August 2018 before retiring at the age of 30 last summer. He is now back at Canalside in a backroom role.

4. Christopher Schindler The central defender joined Huddersfield in 2016 and scored the winning penalty at Wembley to secure promotion in 2017. He left the club last summer and signed for Bundesliga 2 side FC Nürnberg.