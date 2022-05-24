Huddersfield Town play-off final: Where are the Terriers' Wembley heroes from 2017?

The Terriers finished third in the second tier and beat Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate to set up a final against Forest, who defeated Sheffield United to book their place at Wembley.
Huddersfield fans will still have plenty of fond memories of their club's last visit to the national stadium, as they watched Town beat Reading on penalties to claim their place in the Premier League.
Head coach at the time, David Wagner hailed his side as "legends" as they ended Huddersfield's 45-year absence from the top flight. Town were relegated from the Premier League in 2019 but are just 90 minutes from a much swifter return this time around.
Despite missing their second spot-kick against Reading through Michael Hefele, Town prevailed 4-3 thanks to a save by semi-final hero Danny Ward and Christopher Schindler then converting the club’s fifth and final penalty.
It is a moment etched into Huddersfield Town history.
Wagner said: "I challenged them to become legends. They have taken that and are now, for sure, legends.
“Everyone will remember this group of players and what they have done, what a small budget they did it with and that the success was deserved; it was not a fluke.”
Ahead of Huddersfield's clash with Forest, we looked to see where the 2017 Wembley heroes are now. Here's what we found...