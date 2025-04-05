Huddersfield Town player ratings: A couple of important 7/10s, but a disappointing 5/10 in League One win over Mansfield

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Mansfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Nicholls: Little to do really. 6

Sorensen: Not convincing defensively and looks a wing-back playing at full-back. Did contribute to opener. 6

Balker: Distribution sloppy at times. 6

Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken celebrates his goal versus Mansfield. Photo: Tony Johnson.Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken celebrates his goal versus Mansfield. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Pearson: Won his challenges. 6

Ruffels: Some dodgy moments in possession. 5

Kasumu: Combative and energetic. 6

Hodge: Kept going before making way. 6

Huddersfield Town hit Mansfield's crossbar after confusion from a corner. Photo: Tony JohnsonHuddersfield Town hit Mansfield's crossbar after confusion from a corner. Photo: Tony Johnson
Chirewa: Did try and make things happen, even if he has played better. 6

Wiles: A good afternoon. Nice assist and cool finish. 7

Roosken: Got a bit more involved as half went on. Big part in final quarter, a goal and assist. 7

Taylor: Game passed him by. 5

Substitutes: Charles (Taylor 60). Back from the naughty step. 6

Marshall (Chirewa 61) 6.

Miller (Balker 61). A welcome returnee from injury. 6

Hogg (Hodge 75) 6.

Evans (Wiles 85).

Not used: Chapman, Turton.

