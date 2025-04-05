Huddersfield Town player ratings: A couple of important 7/10s, but a disappointing 5/10 in League One win over Mansfield
Nicholls: Little to do really. 6
Sorensen: Not convincing defensively and looks a wing-back playing at full-back. Did contribute to opener. 6
Balker: Distribution sloppy at times. 6
Pearson: Won his challenges. 6
Ruffels: Some dodgy moments in possession. 5
Kasumu: Combative and energetic. 6
Hodge: Kept going before making way. 6
Chirewa: Did try and make things happen, even if he has played better. 6
Wiles: A good afternoon. Nice assist and cool finish. 7
Roosken: Got a bit more involved as half went on. Big part in final quarter, a goal and assist. 7
Taylor: Game passed him by. 5
Substitutes: Charles (Taylor 60). Back from the naughty step. 6
Marshall (Chirewa 61) 6.
Miller (Balker 61). A welcome returnee from injury. 6
Hogg (Hodge 75) 6.
Evans (Wiles 85).
Not used: Chapman, Turton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.