Huddersfield Town player ratings: A night for fours and fives as tepid Terriers suffer another League One play-off blow at Lincoln City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 1st Apr 2025, 21:34 BST
HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One trip to Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Nicholls: Little to do.

Turton: Gardner kept him on his toes, defensively. Didn’t impact going the other way. 5

Balker: At least it wasn’t as grim as Saturday eh. 5

Ben Wiles.Ben Wiles.
Ben Wiles.

Pearson: Moved to the left. Won his headers, bit loose on ball at times. 5

Ruffles: Had a livewire down his side in Makama. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hogg: Looked a bit troubled by an early ankle knock. Soldiered on, but a pretty poor evening. Moved back late on. 5

Kasumu: Some moments of what he brings, in terms of ball-winning and bite at least. 6

Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeHuddersfield Town's Josh Koroma. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Marshall: Looked promising early, but then faded off radar. 4

Wiles: Bright early on, but fell asleep for the opener after failing to track Hackett. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Koroma: Some good positions, but didn’t show the poise required as witnessed with two second-half efforts from distance. 4

Taylor: Very quiet against his old side. 4

Substitutes: Sorensen (Turton 55) 5

Evans (Balker 73) 5

Roosken (Marshall 73) 5.

Hodge (Kasumu 80).

Chirewa (Koroma 81).

Not used: Chapman, Ladapo.

Related topics:League OneLincoln CityTerriersNicholls

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice