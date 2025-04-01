Huddersfield Town player ratings: A night for fours and fives as tepid Terriers suffer another League One play-off blow at Lincoln City
Nicholls: Little to do.
Turton: Gardner kept him on his toes, defensively. Didn’t impact going the other way. 5
Balker: At least it wasn’t as grim as Saturday eh. 5
Pearson: Moved to the left. Won his headers, bit loose on ball at times. 5
Ruffles: Had a livewire down his side in Makama. 5
Hogg: Looked a bit troubled by an early ankle knock. Soldiered on, but a pretty poor evening. Moved back late on. 5
Kasumu: Some moments of what he brings, in terms of ball-winning and bite at least. 6
Marshall: Looked promising early, but then faded off radar. 4
Wiles: Bright early on, but fell asleep for the opener after failing to track Hackett. 5
Koroma: Some good positions, but didn’t show the poise required as witnessed with two second-half efforts from distance. 4
Taylor: Very quiet against his old side. 4
Substitutes: Sorensen (Turton 55) 5
Evans (Balker 73) 5
Roosken (Marshall 73) 5.
Hodge (Kasumu 80).
Chirewa (Koroma 81).
Not used: Chapman, Ladapo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.