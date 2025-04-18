Huddersfield Town player ratings – fives and sixes all round as lacklustre Terriers fall to another defeat
Neil Harris’ side came out 2-1 winners in a game where the Terriers had most of the ball, but carried very little threat.
Lee Nicholls – with only two shots on target he had little to do, despite being on the wrong side of the result 6
David Kasumu – a good tackle and an important block in the first half 6
Radinio Balker – another injury for the plagued centre-back 6
Matty Pearson – unable to deal with Josh Stokes for Cambridge United's opener, make a sharp exit at full-time 5
Josh Ruffels – produced the best shot of the game but his clearance was a big help to Cambridge scoring the first goal 5
Jonathan Hogg – a couple of decent passes 6
Anthony Evans – involved in the attacking play but unable to make it count 6
Callum Marshall – showed some energy before going off injured 6
Ben Wiles – see Evans 6
Ruben Roosken – started well but looked sorry for himself by the end 5
Dion Charles – badly needs a goal 5
Substitutes:
Mickel Miller (for Balker, 33) – another who was limping at full-time 5
Lasse Sorensen (for Kasumu, 56) – put a good pass in for one of Charles' misses 6
Josh Koroma (for Marshall, 56) – made too easy for him but at least he took his goal well 5
Joe Taylor (for Hogg, 76) – like Charles, he could not hit the target 4
Not used: Chapman, Turton, Hodge.
