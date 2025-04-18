Huddersfield Town were beaten by relegation-threatened Cambridge United after another lacklustre display.

Lee Nicholls – with only two shots on target he had little to do, despite being on the wrong side of the result 6

David Kasumu – a good tackle and an important block in the first half 6

Radinio Balker – another injury for the plagued centre-back 6

Matty Pearson – unable to deal with Josh Stokes for Cambridge United's opener, make a sharp exit at full-time 5

Josh Ruffels – produced the best shot of the game but his clearance was a big help to Cambridge scoring the first goal 5

Jonathan Hogg – a couple of decent passes 6

GOAL: Josh Koroma (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Anthony Evans – involved in the attacking play but unable to make it count 6

Callum Marshall – showed some energy before going off injured 6

Ben Wiles – see Evans 6

Ruben Roosken – started well but looked sorry for himself by the end 5

DEFENSIVE WORK: Huddersfield Town's David Kasumu (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

Dion Charles – badly needs a goal 5

Substitutes:

Mickel Miller (for Balker, 33) – another who was limping at full-time 5

Lasse Sorensen (for Kasumu, 56) – put a good pass in for one of Charles' misses 6

Josh Koroma (for Marshall, 56) – made too easy for him but at least he took his goal well 5

Joe Taylor (for Hogg, 76) – like Charles, he could not hit the target 4