Huddersfield Town player ratings: Key 7s from the bench versus Lincoln but also some rough 4s

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s home game against Lincoln City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chapman: Left exposed in first half. 5

Pearson: A rough time of it and went off late in the first half after feeling decidedly groggy. 4

Helik: Had problems with Lincoln’s front three in first period. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Marshall, who rescued a late point for Huddersfield Town against Lincoln. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Lonwijk: Diverted the ball into his own net after sliding in on 24 minutes. Booked late on to incur a one-match ban. 5

Turton: Hero in the last home league game. This was a lot more difficult in comparison. Came off at the break. 4

Kasumu: Bestowed with plaudits of late. This was a tougher occasion, but dug in, in fairness. 6

Kane: Outshone by Lincoln’s duo of Erhahon and McGrandles in first half in particular. But better and more control in second half. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruffles: Poor first period, by no means alone and got the hook at the interval. 4

Wiles: Tough day at the office. But should have earned a penalty. 5

Ward: Anonymous. 4

Koroma: Switched to left in second half and looked more better. Did well to set up Spencer for goal. 7

Substitutes: Spencer (Pearson 42). Maiden goal for Town to provide much-needed hope and also produced an assist. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorensen (Turton 46). On against former employers – only for injury curse to strike again. 6.

Marshall (Ruffels 46). Energetic and scored a dramatic goal. 7

Headley (Sorensen 73). Did well. 7

Ladapo (Ward 73) 6.