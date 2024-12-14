Huddersfield Town player ratings: Key 7s from the bench versus Lincoln but also some rough 4s
Chapman: Left exposed in first half. 5
Pearson: A rough time of it and went off late in the first half after feeling decidedly groggy. 4
Helik: Had problems with Lincoln’s front three in first period. 5
Lonwijk: Diverted the ball into his own net after sliding in on 24 minutes. Booked late on to incur a one-match ban. 5
Turton: Hero in the last home league game. This was a lot more difficult in comparison. Came off at the break. 4
Kasumu: Bestowed with plaudits of late. This was a tougher occasion, but dug in, in fairness. 6
Kane: Outshone by Lincoln’s duo of Erhahon and McGrandles in first half in particular. But better and more control in second half. 6
Ruffles: Poor first period, by no means alone and got the hook at the interval. 4
Wiles: Tough day at the office. But should have earned a penalty. 5
Ward: Anonymous. 4
Koroma: Switched to left in second half and looked more better. Did well to set up Spencer for goal. 7
Substitutes: Spencer (Pearson 42). Maiden goal for Town to provide much-needed hope and also produced an assist. 7
Sorensen (Turton 46). On against former employers – only for injury curse to strike again. 6.
Marshall (Ruffels 46). Energetic and scored a dramatic goal. 7
Headley (Sorensen 73). Did well. 7
Ladapo (Ward 73) 6.
Not used: Maxwell, Iorpenda.
