Huddersfield Town player ratings: One impressive eight but a telling five as Terriers draw a blank at home again in League One
Nicholls: Frustrating concession in final quarter. 6
Spencer: Big onus on the young international at the back and did well. 7
Lonwijk: Did well enough as the ‘middle man’ before exiting at the break. 7
Ruffels: Steady, responsible, cool and showed leadership. 8
Turton: Moved inside from wing-back at the start of the second half. Solid. 7
Hodge: Busy, tenacious and showed a good appetite, even if everything didn’t come off. 7
Evans: Clearly playing through the pain barrier with some problematic toe issue. Showed character. 6
Roosken: Got forward well at times, if not quite at Saturday’s levels. 6
Chirewa: Wrexham struggled with him and his movement unhinged them. Opened his box of tricks at times. 7
Marshall: Worked his backside off, but nothing dropped on night. 6
Koroma: Came off with an injury issue and was in clear discomfort midway through the first half. 6
Substitutes: Charles (Koroma 22). Missed a huge first-half chance. 5
Sorensen (Lonwijk 46) 6.
Hogg (Roosken 72), 6.
Wiles (Chirewa 72), 6.
Taylor (Ruffels 80).
Not used: Chapman, Ladapo.
