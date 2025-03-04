Huddersfield Town player ratings: One impressive eight but a telling five as Terriers draw a blank at home again in League One

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 4th Mar 2025, 21:50 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 22:09 BST
HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings for Tuesday night’s League One home game against Wrexham at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Nicholls: Frustrating concession in final quarter. 6

Spencer: Big onus on the young international at the back and did well. 7

Lonwijk: Did well enough as the ‘middle man’ before exiting at the break. 7

Huddersfield Town's Dion Charles. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.Huddersfield Town's Dion Charles. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.
Huddersfield Town's Dion Charles. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Ruffels: Steady, responsible, cool and showed leadership. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turton: Moved inside from wing-back at the start of the second half. Solid. 7

Hodge: Busy, tenacious and showed a good appetite, even if everything didn’t come off. 7

Evans: Clearly playing through the pain barrier with some problematic toe issue. Showed character. 6

Huddersfield Town defender Josh Ruffels. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.Huddersfield Town defender Josh Ruffels. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.
Huddersfield Town defender Josh Ruffels. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

Roosken: Got forward well at times, if not quite at Saturday’s levels. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chirewa: Wrexham struggled with him and his movement unhinged them. Opened his box of tricks at times. 7

Marshall: Worked his backside off, but nothing dropped on night. 6

Koroma: Came off with an injury issue and was in clear discomfort midway through the first half. 6

Substitutes: Charles (Koroma 22). Missed a huge first-half chance. 5

Sorensen (Lonwijk 46) 6.

Hogg (Roosken 72), 6.

Wiles (Chirewa 72), 6.

Taylor (Ruffels 80).

Not used: Chapman, Ladapo.

Related topics:TerriersLeague OneWrexham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice