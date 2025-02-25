Huddersfield Town player ratings: Plenty of 4/10s as Terriers plumb the depths in first-half at Wigan Athletic in League One clash

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One game against Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholls: Perhaps he one player who emerged from the first half with a semblance of credit. 6

Sorensen: The best of a bad defensive bunch. 6

Spencer: Dreadful mistake for Wigan opener and had a very ropey first-half. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer, who returned to the side at Wigan. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Lonwijk: All over the place in the opening period in particular. 4

Ruffles: Had a torrid night against Smith at times. 4

Kasumu: Didn’t get into game. Made way early in second half. A couple of bits of treatment on the night. 4

Evans: Restored to the starting line-up and toiled with the others in opening 45 especially. 4

Huddersfield Town defender Nigel Lonwijk, who had a difficult evening at Wigan . Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Marshall: Tough first-half, but gave Town a lifeline. Showed leadership in second half and ran hard. 6

Wiles: Anonymous until a chip nearly conjured a goal. 4

Koroma: Decision-making poor. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles: Nine matches into his Town career and no goals and not much of a sniff here. His assist for Marshall was one crumb of solace. 5

Substitutes: Hodge (Kasumu 58), 6.

Chirewa (Evans 75) 6.

Turton (Lonwijk 75) 6.

Roosken (Koroma 75) 6.

Ladapo (Charles 85).