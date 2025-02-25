Huddersfield Town player ratings: Plenty of 4/10s as Terriers plumb the depths in first-half at Wigan Athletic in League One clash
Nicholls: Perhaps he one player who emerged from the first half with a semblance of credit. 6
Sorensen: The best of a bad defensive bunch. 6
Spencer: Dreadful mistake for Wigan opener and had a very ropey first-half. 4
Lonwijk: All over the place in the opening period in particular. 4
Ruffles: Had a torrid night against Smith at times. 4
Kasumu: Didn’t get into game. Made way early in second half. A couple of bits of treatment on the night. 4
Evans: Restored to the starting line-up and toiled with the others in opening 45 especially. 4
Marshall: Tough first-half, but gave Town a lifeline. Showed leadership in second half and ran hard. 6
Wiles: Anonymous until a chip nearly conjured a goal. 4
Koroma: Decision-making poor. 4
Charles: Nine matches into his Town career and no goals and not much of a sniff here. His assist for Marshall was one crumb of solace. 5
Substitutes: Hodge (Kasumu 58), 6.
Chirewa (Evans 75) 6.
Turton (Lonwijk 75) 6.
Roosken (Koroma 75) 6.
Ladapo (Charles 85).
Not used: Chapman, Ayina.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.