Huddersfield Town player ratings: Plenty of 4/10s as Terriers plumb the depths in first-half at Wigan Athletic in League One clash

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 21:41 BST
HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One game against Wigan Athletic.

Nicholls: Perhaps he one player who emerged from the first half with a semblance of credit. 6

Sorensen: The best of a bad defensive bunch. 6

Spencer: Dreadful mistake for Wigan opener and had a very ropey first-half. 4

Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer, who returned to the side at Wigan. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer, who returned to the side at Wigan. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer, who returned to the side at Wigan. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Lonwijk: All over the place in the opening period in particular. 4

Ruffles: Had a torrid night against Smith at times. 4

Kasumu: Didn’t get into game. Made way early in second half. A couple of bits of treatment on the night. 4

Evans: Restored to the starting line-up and toiled with the others in opening 45 especially. 4

Huddersfield Town defender Nigel Lonwijk, who had a difficult evening at Wigan . Picture: Bruce RollinsonHuddersfield Town defender Nigel Lonwijk, who had a difficult evening at Wigan . Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Huddersfield Town defender Nigel Lonwijk, who had a difficult evening at Wigan . Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Marshall: Tough first-half, but gave Town a lifeline. Showed leadership in second half and ran hard. 6

Wiles: Anonymous until a chip nearly conjured a goal. 4

Koroma: Decision-making poor. 4

Charles: Nine matches into his Town career and no goals and not much of a sniff here. His assist for Marshall was one crumb of solace. 5

Substitutes: Hodge (Kasumu 58), 6.

Chirewa (Evans 75) 6.

Turton (Lonwijk 75) 6.

Roosken (Koroma 75) 6.

Ladapo (Charles 85).

Not used: Chapman, Ayina.

