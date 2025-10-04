It was a tough watch for the Accu Stadium faithful, who watched a Terriers side lacking urgency and attacking inspiration.

Oliver Norwood, a former Huddersfield midfielder, fired the Hatters into the lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Tyler Onyango was issued a red card seven minutes into the second half, but Huddersfield failed to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Odin Bailey doubled the away advantage with a neat finish after a mesmerising run, ensuring Bojan Radulovic’s late header was just a consolation.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the Accu Stadium.

1 . Huddersfield Town player ratings Huddersfield Town's players rated following their clash with Stockport County. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Lee Nicholls - 6 Made some decent saves as Stockport piled pressure on Huddersfield. | Matt McNulty/Getty Image Photo Sales

3 . Lasse Sorensen - 4 Regularly picked the wrong option and was generally just not at the races. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo Sales