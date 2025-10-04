Huddersfield Town player ratings: 4/10s dished out after lacklustre display against Stockport County

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Oct 2025, 16:56 BST

The player ratings are in following Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss to Stockport County.

It was a tough watch for the Accu Stadium faithful, who watched a Terriers side lacking urgency and attacking inspiration.

Oliver Norwood, a former Huddersfield midfielder, fired the Hatters into the lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Tyler Onyango was issued a red card seven minutes into the second half, but Huddersfield failed to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Odin Bailey doubled the away advantage with a neat finish after a mesmerising run, ensuring Bojan Radulovic’s late header was just a consolation.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the Accu Stadium.

Huddersfield Town's players rated following their clash with Stockport County.

1. Huddersfield Town player ratings

Huddersfield Town's players rated following their clash with Stockport County. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Made some decent saves as Stockport piled pressure on Huddersfield.

2. Lee Nicholls - 6

Made some decent saves as Stockport piled pressure on Huddersfield. | Matt McNulty/Getty Image

Regularly picked the wrong option and was generally just not at the races.

3. Lasse Sorensen - 4

Regularly picked the wrong option and was generally just not at the races. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Incredibly naïve to grab the shirt of Brad Hills and give away a penalty. Did not cover himself in glory as Stockport scored their second, either.

4. Joe Low - 4

Incredibly naïve to grab the shirt of Brad Hills and give away a penalty. Did not cover himself in glory as Stockport scored their second, either. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

