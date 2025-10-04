It was a tough watch for the Accu Stadium faithful, who watched a Terriers side lacking urgency and attacking inspiration.
Oliver Norwood, a former Huddersfield midfielder, fired the Hatters into the lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.
Tyler Onyango was issued a red card seven minutes into the second half, but Huddersfield failed to make the most of their numerical advantage.
Odin Bailey doubled the away advantage with a neat finish after a mesmerising run, ensuring Bojan Radulovic’s late header was just a consolation.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the Accu Stadium.