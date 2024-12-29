Huddersfield Town player ratings: Three brutal 4/10s and three 7/10s in draw with Burton Albion

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 29th Dec 2024, 17:02 GMT
Plenty of low marks have been dished out following Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.

The Brewers are rooted to the bottom of the League One table but managed to give their survival hopes a boost in West Yorkshire.

They also denied Michael Duff’s side the chance to put pressure on the top two, frustrating the hosts for long periods of the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jacob Chapman - Made an incredible save to deny Danilo Orsi in the early stages of the second half. 7

Michal Helik - The most composed of Huddersfield’s three starting centre-backs - although that is not a huge compliment. Headed home the equaliser. 7

Tom Lees - Struggled with his distribution before being hooked at the break. 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nigel Lonwijk - Looked shaky and gave the ball away too often. 5

Huddersfield Town rounded off 2024 by hosting Burton Albion.Huddersfield Town rounded off 2024 by hosting Burton Albion.
Huddersfield Town rounded off 2024 by hosting Burton Albion. | George Wood/Getty Images

Brodie Spencer - Energetic display but missed a huge chance in the first half. 6

David Kasumu - Fleeting moments of quality but struggled for consistency across the game. 5

Ben Wiles - Off the pace from the get-go. 4

Herbie Kane - Surrounded by a lot of struggling teammates but stood out. Controlled the midfield. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh Koroma - Provided an outlet and looked to get on the ball but needed to be more decisive in the final third. 6

Callum Marshall - Worked tirelessly to no avail. 6

Danny Ward - Forced off with an injury after just four minutes. N/A

Substitutes

Freddie Ladapo - Completely ineffective. A player being substituted after he has stepped off the bench himself is never a pretty sight. 4

Oliver Turton - Could not be faulted for his effort but did not add much in the way of quality. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bojan Radulovic - Missed a good chance from close-range after replacing Ladapo. 5

Matthew Pearson - Looked to rally the Terriers and be a disturbance in the opposition box. 6

Joe Hodge - Busy and forward-thinking after entering the fray. 6

Related topics:Burton Albion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice