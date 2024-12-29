Plenty of low marks have been dished out following Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.

The Brewers are rooted to the bottom of the League One table but managed to give their survival hopes a boost in West Yorkshire.

They also denied Michael Duff’s side the chance to put pressure on the top two, frustrating the hosts for long periods of the game.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jacob Chapman - Made an incredible save to deny Danilo Orsi in the early stages of the second half. 7

Michal Helik - The most composed of Huddersfield’s three starting centre-backs - although that is not a huge compliment. Headed home the equaliser. 7

Tom Lees - Struggled with his distribution before being hooked at the break. 4

Nigel Lonwijk - Looked shaky and gave the ball away too often. 5

Huddersfield Town rounded off 2024 by hosting Burton Albion. | George Wood/Getty Images

Brodie Spencer - Energetic display but missed a huge chance in the first half. 6

David Kasumu - Fleeting moments of quality but struggled for consistency across the game. 5

Ben Wiles - Off the pace from the get-go. 4

Herbie Kane - Surrounded by a lot of struggling teammates but stood out. Controlled the midfield. 7

Josh Koroma - Provided an outlet and looked to get on the ball but needed to be more decisive in the final third. 6

Callum Marshall - Worked tirelessly to no avail. 6

Danny Ward - Forced off with an injury after just four minutes. N/A

Substitutes

Freddie Ladapo - Completely ineffective. A player being substituted after he has stepped off the bench himself is never a pretty sight. 4

Oliver Turton - Could not be faulted for his effort but did not add much in the way of quality. 6

Bojan Radulovic - Missed a good chance from close-range after replacing Ladapo. 5

Matthew Pearson - Looked to rally the Terriers and be a disturbance in the opposition box. 6