Huddersfield Town player ratings: Two big 8/10s and a flurry of 7/10s on a perfect opening League One day for hosts

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 17:07 BST
HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Leyton Orient at the Accu Stadium.

Goodman: Standard first-half stuff to field. Came to the fore a bit more in second period. Solid. 7

Whatmough: Relishes the physical stuff, clearly. One or two issues with Connolly at times, but decent enough. Booked. 7

Low: Emphatic header showed he will be a threat from set-plays. Orderly at back. 7

Huddersfield Town's Joe Low celebrates opening the scoring on his debut for the Terriers against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Huddersfield Town's Joe Low celebrates opening the scoring on his debut for the Terriers against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Roughan: Lasted 24 minutes before making way with a knee problem. Tough luck on the summer recruit. 6

Gooch: Kept busy by Adaramola. You wanted to see a bit more of him going forward, but still a responsible performance. Early caution. 6

Ledson: Clearly likes a tackle. Held his ground in his first game as captain. Oils the wheels. 7

Kane: Some nice contributions, including the assist for the opener. 7

Huddersfield Town's Mickel Miller gets away from ex-Leeds United man and Leyton Orient forward Sonny Perkins. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Huddersfield Town's Mickel Miller gets away from ex-Leeds United man and Leyton Orient forward Sonny Perkins. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Miller: Switched to left-back after Roughan came off. Energy and drive. Team player who was badly missed in his absence last term. 7

Harness: Here, there and everywhere, particularly early on. Silly booking. Made way with a slight issue in second half. Encouraging showing. 7

Wiles: Posed plenty of problems for Orient’s rearguard and popped up in some dangerous positions. No goal maybe after coming close a few times, but won a penalty. The Wiles you want to see. 8

May: Off the mark with a cool penalty and almost added a second. Entitled to be happy on debut and given his price tag. 7

Substitutes: Roosken (Roughan 24). Hugely influential in second half and enjoyed himself quite a bit. A goal too. 8

Taylor (Harness 64) Assist. 7

Charles (May 79) 6.

Sorensen (Gooch 80) 6.

Kasumu (Kane 80) 6.

Not used: Nicholls, Balker.

