Huddersfield Town player ratings: Two big 8/10s and a flurry of 7/10s on a perfect opening League One day for hosts
Goodman: Standard first-half stuff to field. Came to the fore a bit more in second period. Solid. 7
Whatmough: Relishes the physical stuff, clearly. One or two issues with Connolly at times, but decent enough. Booked. 7
Low: Emphatic header showed he will be a threat from set-plays. Orderly at back. 7
Roughan: Lasted 24 minutes before making way with a knee problem. Tough luck on the summer recruit. 6
Gooch: Kept busy by Adaramola. You wanted to see a bit more of him going forward, but still a responsible performance. Early caution. 6
Ledson: Clearly likes a tackle. Held his ground in his first game as captain. Oils the wheels. 7
Kane: Some nice contributions, including the assist for the opener. 7
Miller: Switched to left-back after Roughan came off. Energy and drive. Team player who was badly missed in his absence last term. 7
Harness: Here, there and everywhere, particularly early on. Silly booking. Made way with a slight issue in second half. Encouraging showing. 7
Wiles: Posed plenty of problems for Orient’s rearguard and popped up in some dangerous positions. No goal maybe after coming close a few times, but won a penalty. The Wiles you want to see. 8
May: Off the mark with a cool penalty and almost added a second. Entitled to be happy on debut and given his price tag. 7
Substitutes: Roosken (Roughan 24). Hugely influential in second half and enjoyed himself quite a bit. A goal too. 8
Taylor (Harness 64) Assist. 7
Charles (May 79) 6.
Sorensen (Gooch 80) 6.
Kasumu (Kane 80) 6.
Not used: Nicholls, Balker.
