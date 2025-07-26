Huddersfield Town ratings: One superb 8 for Terriers newcomer and two 7's, but some low marks elsewhere versus Burnley
Goodman: Made a couple of textbook saves and also displayed fine reflexes and athleticism. Looks a top young keeper. 8
Whatmough: Committed and kept his position well enough. Stretched a bit more in second half as Burnley dominated. 6
Low: Looks the part in terms of size and stature - and looked good first time out at the Accu. Should have scored, mind. 7
Sway: Decent outing for the youngster. 6
Gooch: Clearly, a top professional and 100-per center. A workaholic down the right and Town weren’t the same after his interval exit. 7
Kasumu: Good saving tackle early on and put himself about, as he does. 6
Kane: Sprayed some nice passes in the first half in particular. 6
Roosken: An intriguing test with Kyle Walker for company down his side of the pitch. 6
Harness: Got through a lot of work without the ball. Always available, although did not have too much impact in final third. 6
Wiles: Wore the captain’s armband and you wanted a bit more in truth. 5
May: Up against one of the Championship’s best defenders last season in Esteve was not ideal on debut. Had to feed off scraps. 5
Substitutes: Sorensen (Gooch HT). Struggled a bit defensively. 5
Feeney (Low 61) 6.
Ashia (Sway 61) 6.
Charles (Harness 72) 6.
Radulovic (Wiles 72) 6
Balker (Whatmough 72) 6.
Ledson (Kasumu 76) 6.
Vost (Kane 76) 6.
Ladapo (Roosken 83).
Not used: Nicholls, Hurl.
