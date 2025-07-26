Huddersfield Town ratings: One superb 8 for Terriers newcomer and two 7's, but some low marks elsewhere versus Burnley

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from their final pre-season friendly against Burnley at the Accu Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodman: Made a couple of textbook saves and also displayed fine reflexes and athleticism. Looks a top young keeper. 8

Whatmough: Committed and kept his position well enough. Stretched a bit more in second half as Burnley dominated. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low: Looks the part in terms of size and stature - and looked good first time out at the Accu. Should have scored, mind. 7

Huddersfield Town's Alfie May during the pre-season friendly match versus Burnley at Accu Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Sway: Decent outing for the youngster. 6

Gooch: Clearly, a top professional and 100-per center. A workaholic down the right and Town weren’t the same after his interval exit. 7

Kasumu: Good saving tackle early on and put himself about, as he does. 6

Kane: Sprayed some nice passes in the first half in particular. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town's Joe Low (left) battles for the ball with Burnley's Luca Koleosho during the pre-season friendly match at Accu Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Roosken: An intriguing test with Kyle Walker for company down his side of the pitch. 6

Harness: Got through a lot of work without the ball. Always available, although did not have too much impact in final third. 6

Wiles: Wore the captain’s armband and you wanted a bit more in truth. 5

May: Up against one of the Championship’s best defenders last season in Esteve was not ideal on debut. Had to feed off scraps. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Sorensen (Gooch HT). Struggled a bit defensively. 5

Feeney (Low 61) 6.

Ashia (Sway 61) 6.

Charles (Harness 72) 6.

Radulovic (Wiles 72) 6

Balker (Whatmough 72) 6.

Ledson (Kasumu 76) 6.

Vost (Kane 76) 6.

Ladapo (Roosken 83).