Huddersfield Town ratings: One superb 8 for Terriers newcomer and two 7's, but some low marks elsewhere versus Burnley

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 26th Jul 2025, 16:56 BST
HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from their final pre-season friendly against Burnley at the Accu Stadium.

Goodman: Made a couple of textbook saves and also displayed fine reflexes and athleticism. Looks a top young keeper. 8

Whatmough: Committed and kept his position well enough. Stretched a bit more in second half as Burnley dominated. 6

Low: Looks the part in terms of size and stature - and looked good first time out at the Accu. Should have scored, mind. 7

Huddersfield Town's Alfie May during the pre-season friendly match versus Burnley at Accu Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.placeholder image
Sway: Decent outing for the youngster. 6

Gooch: Clearly, a top professional and 100-per center. A workaholic down the right and Town weren’t the same after his interval exit. 7

Kasumu: Good saving tackle early on and put himself about, as he does. 6

Kane: Sprayed some nice passes in the first half in particular. 6

Huddersfield Town's Joe Low (left) battles for the ball with Burnley's Luca Koleosho during the pre-season friendly match at Accu Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.placeholder image
Roosken: An intriguing test with Kyle Walker for company down his side of the pitch. 6

Harness: Got through a lot of work without the ball. Always available, although did not have too much impact in final third. 6

Wiles: Wore the captain’s armband and you wanted a bit more in truth. 5

May: Up against one of the Championship’s best defenders last season in Esteve was not ideal on debut. Had to feed off scraps. 5

Substitutes: Sorensen (Gooch HT). Struggled a bit defensively. 5

Feeney (Low 61) 6.

Ashia (Sway 61) 6.

Charles (Harness 72) 6.

Radulovic (Wiles 72) 6

Balker (Whatmough 72) 6.

Ledson (Kasumu 76) 6.

Vost (Kane 76) 6.

Ladapo (Roosken 83).

Not used: Nicholls, Hurl.

