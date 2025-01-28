Huddersfield Town ratings: Several 5s as Terriers do it tough on the home front again versus League One leaders Birmingham City
Chapman: Anderson’s volley looped over him and wasn’t right in the corner - being hyper-critical. 5
Pearson: As committed as they come, but passing out from the back remains a big issue. 5
Lees: Left late on in a bad way with a bandage and what looks like a broken nose. 6
Spencer: On a tightrope after an early booking. 6
Sorensen: Back in from the start. Targeted defensively as was Pearson. 5
Hogg: One hard but fair tackle on Cochrane rolled back the years at least. Booked 6
Kane: Didn’t provide the poise Huddersfield needed on the night. 5
Evans: Advanced role with Wiles absent. One or two decent things in first-half especially, but his set-plays were disappointing. 6
Roosken: Back after suspension and handed a first start. Showed his pace from time to time. 6
Marshall: Couldn’t make any impression on Blues’ rearguard. 5
Charles: Tons of effort, but nothing much to sink his teeth into really. One early header. 6
Substitutes: Hodge (Kane 57) 6
Turton (Sorensen 58) 6
Koroma (Roosken 63) 5.
Healey (Marshall 72) 5.
Radulovic (Charles 72) 5.
Balker (Lees 88)
Not used: Nicholls.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.