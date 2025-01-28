Huddersfield Town ratings: Several 5s as Terriers do it tough on the home front again versus League One leaders Birmingham City

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One home game with Birmingham City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Chapman: Anderson’s volley looped over him and wasn’t right in the corner - being hyper-critical. 5

Pearson: As committed as they come, but passing out from the back remains a big issue. 5

Lees: Left late on in a bad way with a bandage and what looks like a broken nose. 6

Huddersfield Town's Lasse Sorensen (left) and Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.Huddersfield Town's Lasse Sorensen (left) and Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Spencer: On a tightrope after an early booking. 6

Sorensen: Back in from the start. Targeted defensively as was Pearson. 5

Hogg: One hard but fair tackle on Cochrane rolled back the years at least. Booked 6

Kane: Didn’t provide the poise Huddersfield needed on the night. 5

Huddersfield Town's Callum Marshall (right) and Birmingham City's Ben Davies battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.Huddersfield Town's Callum Marshall (right) and Birmingham City's Ben Davies battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Evans: Advanced role with Wiles absent. One or two decent things in first-half especially, but his set-plays were disappointing. 6

Roosken: Back after suspension and handed a first start. Showed his pace from time to time. 6

Marshall: Couldn’t make any impression on Blues’ rearguard. 5

Charles: Tons of effort, but nothing much to sink his teeth into really. One early header. 6

Substitutes: Hodge (Kane 57) 6

Turton (Sorensen 58) 6

Koroma (Roosken 63) 5.

Healey (Marshall 72) 5.

Radulovic (Charles 72) 5.

Balker (Lees 88)

Not used: Nicholls.

